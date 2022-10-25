Podcast: A story of faith

Today on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, we talk to a family who has every reason to feel resentment after a tragedy in their lives, but instead, decide to walk by faith. It makes all the difference, folks, and we are proud to tell their story.
But first, before we get into it, Donna has a few things to say. Do you know those moments when you get stuck in a conversation with someone that you’ve really got no business being stuck in a conversation with? How do you get out of it? Donna has figured it out and she is here to fill you in.
Also, my oh my has Harry Styles done it now. After he and Olivia Wilde’s tryst was discovered by Jason Sudeikis with the help of an Apple Watch, Caddy and Donna talk about how wild the story is and the acceptable limits of “snooping” by people. People: keep your Fitbit under lock and key.
Donna give her take on the new T-Swift Midnights album and reviews some of her favorites on this week’s segment for the Donna & Caddy Hype Song Playlist. Caddy chimes in (he’s not a fan of the cussing) and they talk about her song writing style and her inspirations. Even more on the album in the next episode on Thursday.
When an electrical fire at their business, Heirloom Market Co., upends the lives of Laura and Justin Gibson, they turned to faith and a community they loved to get them through a hard time in their lives. Caddy visits the scene of the fire and talks with Laura about the day that would change her life forever. She recounts seeing the smoke in the distance, but not thinking much of it, until she got the call that her business was indeed gulfed in flames. She and Caddy also talk with Trinity Christian Football Coach Kenny Dallas, about how his football team ran to the scene of the fire and helped the fire department contain the blaze. In the end, time after time, the community came through for the Gibsons, they plan to rebuild, and faith will see them through.
Lastly, Caddy pays his respects to Leslie Jordan, with the late breaking news that tragically, he was killed in a car crash on Monday. He was a candle for all of us during the pandemic, and he will be dearly missed.
We would love to hear how faith has gotten you through a tough patch in your life. Drop us a text or give Caddy a call at 770-464-6024.