Podcast: A lively drink

This show originally had seven minutes of dead air. We made an executive decision to cut that space, in light of a lively drink. Lord knows we need it.
Donna and Cadillac Jack dig up some old tough memories as they get ready to celebrate Wil's birthday. The Jacks would - and have - done anything for the guy and fought to make it happen. If you've been following along, you know that means Caddy's Big Day is coming up too. Let me cry, love and leave this with you now: it's a big one. Can someone say "a low meter for bull?"
We also talk AI and preview the Show from the Road next week at North Carolina State University. Stay tuned.
Do you know the word we're trying to think of? It's not discharge. Let us know. 7704646024.