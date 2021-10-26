In case you missed the news last week, Cadillac Jack lost his mother Jane, known as “Gammy” to her three grandchildren. We open the show with a discussion on grief and the love shown over the last several days.
Donna finds out that Atlanta is perpetually under construction. Then Cadillac Jack lets slip the secret for being late to school, although with the effort put into his plan it might be easier to just show up on time. Then we’re joined by two special friends of the pod. First is Tug Cowart to discuss the Atlanta Braves in the World Series for the first time in 22 years, then a clogging update from Mr. Clayton Joshua Cameron that you won’t want to miss. Have thoughts on the show? Call or Text 7704646024.