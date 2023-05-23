Podcast: 3 pounds in the trunk

It’s getting hot over here on The Cadillac Jack My Second Act podcast. The weather. The weather is getting hot.
Donna talks about her experience as a mom during summertime and the onslaught of boredom all you moms out there are about to be challenged with…from your kids. We all have big plans for the summer that just never end up panning out. Just go with it.
Apparently, Americans are getting pretty high at work. Like, to record highs. Pun intended. What gives? Was it the pandemic? Changes to state laws? Public perception? We don’t know, but we’d encourage you to take up a job in creative circles if you choose to partake.
How could the Weinermobile be called anything else? Well, apparently it can, as Oscar Meyer has announced that going forward it will be called the Frank Mobile. That’s…dumb.
Thank you to everyone we saw at the Red, White and Blue Parking Lot Party at Gallery Furniture! It was so good to see and catch up with so many of you and we hope you keep in touch throughout the year.
Have any recommendations for the Hype Song Playlist? Text or call 770-464-6024.