Podcast: Exit interview with Liz Hausmann

Liz Hausmann has been a public official in North Fulton for 20-plus years. On the other side of the microphone is Appen Media Managing Editor Pat Fox, who covered the area as a reporter for just as long. They talk about Hausmann's career in politics, recent loss running for Georgia State Senate and what plans she has for the future.
You can read a recap of the interview, written by Appen reporter Delaney Tarr
