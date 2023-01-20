Podcast: Dunwoody Police Department obscures arrest locations

For the last 10 years the Dunwoody Police Department has had an informal policy to obscure the location of where undercover sex trafficking operations occur in published documents, instead using the address of Dunwoody City Hall.

For this reporting Appen Media filed 28 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and inspected 271 pages of documents. Two reporters, two editors and a number of other staff members contributed to the project over the course of six months.

