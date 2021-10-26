Peter Vanstrom: Post 4

Dr. Peter Vanstrom is a successful business owner, community leader and long-time Roswell resident. Peter directed a $1 million revitalization of the area near his office, as Chair of the non-profit Northlake Community Alliance Board, setting the stage for on-going dynamic renewal of the area, including 1,600 high-paying jobs.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: The infrastructure of a town is an essential building block to enhance the quality of life for all residents. This is especially important in a town like Roswell where redevelopment of existing and blighted properties is both the need and the opportunity. In recent outreach to the community, Roswell residents cited two issues as their major concerns: development and growth pressures leading to poor outcomes and increasing congestion and pressures on infrastructure. Infrastructure cannot be an afterthought in the development process. It is the cornerstone of good projects.
Infrastructure improvements will set the stage for revitalization. Area beautification of our gateway corridors, like Holcomb Bridge Road east and west of GA 400 need to be designed to incorporate unique elements of Roswell’s brand. We see neighboring cities having success with such coordinated efforts. And it is concerning because Roswell seems to be stalling out, with many projects going unfinished or never getting started. We are missing opportunities. We need to manage our continued growth to promote active, healthy commercial corridors with strong businesses and destination places we can enjoy with our families and keep the charm and character that attracted so many of us to Roswell in the first place.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: The findings of the Oxbo Road Investigation uncovered the negligence and improper processes of staff that need to be addressed with continued oversight and accountability by Mayor & Council. The city has the obligation to correct the extreme mismanagement by immediately implementing the changes recommended in the report. When I am elected, I will ask that a review of our Legal and Transportation Departments and their practices be done without hesitation by our newly elected officials. The Gateway Project is 10 times as expensive and intrusive as Oxbo and will need to be managed in an efficient manner with highly qualified staff. It is inexcusable to continue to foster the wasteful spending of tax dollars that occurred with Oxbo, as my opponent has done, for the Gateway. We need a Mayor & Council with the will, experience, and leadership to hold staff accountable for the taxpayers of Roswell. In addition, TSPLOST 2 will need the same attention and oversight.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: The Roswell Police Department under their new leadership is working on being more community focused as they keep Roswell safe. All public servants, both elected and civil, should always strive for more transparency and accountability in the performance of their duties.
