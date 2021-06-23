Park Brooke Trace, Alpharetta

What: A six-bedroom, five-bathroom home built in 1998.

How much: $725,000

Size: 4,987 square feet

Price per square foot: $145

Zoned for: Ocee ES, Webb Bridge MS and Alpharetta HS

Taxes: $5,888

Last sold: $528,000 in 2009

Contact: Eve Jones, Harry Norman REALTORS North Fulton; harrynorman.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.