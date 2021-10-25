Pablo Cecere: Post 5

I grew up and studied in Argentina, and emigrated to America in 2002. I am the father of two teenage boys, one in college and a sophomore in JCHS. Professionally, I am a technology consultant that has a proven record in managing complex projects for global companies, that knows how to get things done.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Our current council has some members with strong personal agendas... that can't, MUST NOT continue. We need a vision and a path for this city, regardless of personal interests and agendas. We need councilmen and women that can reach across the aisle and put the wellbeing of our citizens first.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: Well, that is easy... and maybe my answer is not shocking, but it is definitely sincere: I am passionate about having a thriving Town Center and a world-class Legacy Center. I truly believe both will have a huge positive impact on our lives and will bring communities together. They will also contribute to the financial well-being of Johns Creek, and increase property values.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Same as everywhere else, misinformation creates chaos and divides people, muds waters, and stops progress. I have a clear plan to leverage technology and social media for facts-based content creation and distribution. I believe we should also engage our citizens for them to create content as well and bring to our attention those topics that keep them awake at night. My plan includes a process for facts checking and publishing... you will learn more when I win.
