Hey folks,
I'm super excited to introduce the first edition of Overtime. Overtime is a newsletter we'll be putting together this Fall as a way to engage with y'all a bit more. We wanted to look for ways we could double down on the fantastic sports coverage coming out of Appen Media. Overtime is our first shot. It's going to be a twice-weekly newsletter, bringing you everything you need to know about high school football in North Atlanta. Before you say anything- yes, we absolutely plan to roll it out across other sports. As you know from years past, Joe Parker will be putting together some killer football coverage this Fall. This newsletter will take what we are already producing, add a little more intention and support and see what comes out the other end. We'll run it for 12 weeks and see how it goes. I encourage you to let us know what you think. Have a story tip or a player that needs to be profiled next week? Reply to this email and let us know. Want to get involved with covering schools in the area? Reply to this email or find me on Twitter. Want to tell us what a horrible idea Overtime is? Find Joe on Twitter and let him know. (Just kidding.)
That's it from me. Next time it'll be Joe in here, bringing you a recap of games from Friday night and a look ahead to next week. If you know someone who would like this newsletter, please forward it to them. If you were forwarded this email and want to subscribe, you can do that here. If you never want to hear from us again, just hit the unsubscribe button at the bottom. We'll only miss you a little bit.
Cheers,
Carl Appen
