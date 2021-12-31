Wilson: There’s plenty of good work ahead for Roswell

Roswell, a Place of Hope and Renewal. That is my message to you as a fellow resident.
In 2022 we will begin a path of bringing back a real sense that we can get things done as a community in our best interests together.
One of the worst things that can happen to a people is when they begin to lose hope that they can collectively get things done and feel frustrated about their inability to change the outcomes when things don’t make sense. Much of the challenges we have in front of us are simply solving the echo chambers of people wanting the same things but saying it differently and therefore not listening to one another.
We have a very simple mission in 2022: Begin to solve our problems in a very real way and for our fellow citizens to see real results on both small items and long-term and bigger issues. The second part of that mission is to be engaged in our community with all parties and voices and to continue to be informed by our citizens about what it is they want to see happen. For many this is the hard stuff of politics to sit down with people and allow them to voice their real frustrations about what is happening or not happening in their community. Not being heard is the greatest amplification to your government not only not listening, but to not working.
In 2022 we will restore listening to our fellow residents by beginning the very clear path to doing major things like the following:
- Doing the Roswell Riverwalk Master Plan
- Master planning the city with a 20 Year Plan and beginning the execution of such.
- Master planning our greenspace with a 20 Year Plan and beginning the execution of such.
- Master planning our transportation with a 20 Year Plan and beginning the execution of such.
- Economic development with a 20 Year Plan and beginning the execution of such.
- Working with our sister cities in an unprecedented manner.
- Common sense government that works for our people and businesses.
There are a host of other initiatives that will make an indelible impression that our Great City of Roswell, Georgia will become the Number One Family Community in America and become the most desirable community to live in in the Atlanta Metro area.
I look forward to writing this piece one year from now to share with you the progress that will be made over the next 12 months.
In the meantime, may God especially bless each of you and your families, this great country of America and this wonderful community that each of us call home, Roswell, Georgia.
- Kurt Wilson, Roswell Mayor-elect