Opinion: You can ham it up outdoors with shortwave operators

One of the nicest things about the outside world is that there are all kinds of ways to enjoy it. Traditional favorites include hiking and biking and camping and fishing and birdwatching and – well, you get the idea.
But there are some less traditional ways to have outdoor fun, too.
Some folks, for example, like bungee jumping. That’s the one where you tie yourself to what is essentially a giant rubber band and then jump off a perfectly good tower or a bridge or something, on purpose, and fall through the air toward the ground far below. On the way down you have time to think about things, possibly wondering if the quality control guy over at the giant rubber band factory was having a good day on the day when that particular one was made.
I’m told that the whole thing is fun, but you can rest assured that I will never be able to affirm that personally. I know too much about the frailties of rubber bands (specifically, their annoying tendency to break at exactly the wrong time). So, no bungee jumps for me. I’m over 40, and I don’t have to do that kind of thing anymore.
But there are alternatives. For instance, some other folks like hang gliding, another sport that sends you through the air. While hang gliding, you are supported underneath a glider of sorts as you soar and swoop in and out among the birds. Birds have been doing the flying thing forever, of course, and so they’re pretty good at it. But we humans come to it less naturally.
I’m told that folks do a lot of this hang gliding thing up in northwest Georgia, congregating in places where otherwise rational humans will strap themselves (and you, if you let them) to a fabric wing and then voluntarily make a running jump off a cliff and into the air. They too say it’s fun.
Oddly enough, the prospect of hang gliding does in fact hold a little bit of appeal to me. Maybe someday I’ll give it try if the opportunity comes along. If I do, I’ll let you know how it goes. Probably.
But there is one other sort of outdoor recreation activity involving “air” that I wholeheartedly embrace – and that is to take a small ham radio rig (ham radio is my other hobby) into the great outdoors in order to “get on the air” from a park or a mountaintop or other outdoor locale. To that end, I’ve even put together a little portable radio set-up that fits neatly into my daypack, and in the process I’ve discovered just how much fun it can be to sit up on a mountaintop somewhere and talk to people all over the world – no Interweb required.
As it turns out, many ham radio operators enjoy taking their stations “to the field,” as it were – and on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, you just might see some hams in action in area parks during an annual ham radio event called “Field Day.”
Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, a national association of ham operators, Field Day gives hams far and wide a chance to test their operating skills out in the field.
What’s the purpose of Field Day? Well, part of it is just to have fun. Stations compete with each other to see who can make the most contacts with other ham radio operators. But it’s also a great chance for hams to test their ability to operate in the field under less than ideal conditions, much as they might have to do in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.
As one ham once put it, “Communication is easy as long as the power stays on and the internet says on. But what would happen if a community lost its regular communication systems? How would emergency responders and other key groups communicate? I’ll tell you how,” he added. “They could call on ham radio operators to help.”
Many metro Atlanta ham radio clubs will be participating in this year’s Field Day, and one of them is the Sawnee Amateur Radio Association. SARA, as it’s known, will be operating from the Cumming Fairground RV sites from 2 p.m. Saturday the 24th until 2 p.m. Sunday the 25th, and they encourage visitors to stop by.
And you don’t have to be a ham radio operator to enjoy visiting the SARA Field Day operation. One of the stations that the SARA group will set up is what’s known as the “Get On The Air,” or GOTA, station. It’s intended to allow non-hams to experience what ham radio is like by providing an opportunity to operate a ham station with the help of an experienced, licensed operator. It’s fun! And you don’t have to sign up in advance – just walk up and give it a try!
For more info on the Sawnee Amateur Radio Association, visit sawneemountainradio.org.
To get an idea of where other amateur radio clubs might be holding public Field Day events, visit www.arrl.org/field-day-locator. This site, provided by the American Radio Relay League, is designed to help interested folks find Field Day operations nationwide.
And who knows? Maybe you’ll run across me at one of the Field Day operations. I’ll be enjoying being “on the air” – with no giant rubber bands required!