Opinion: World War I Camp Gordon continues after war ends

World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, but Camp Gordon, a military training camp built in Chamblee, continued for almost three years. Today, much of that land is home to DeKalb Peachtree Airport.

In June of 1919, Camp Gordon was designated a permanent cantonment – good news for Chamblee and Atlanta. The Atlanta Constitution announced, “Thousands of soldiers who were discharged have again re-enlisted in the Army in order to continue in the work they like best.”

The 1920 Census includes 78 pages of those working or associated with Camp Gordon for a total of 3,487 people. Most of those were soldiers living at the camp, but there were also civilians working in jobs such as cooks, laundry, finance, supplies and security. Some of the listings includes wives and children.

Thirty-nine civilians are listed as watchmen, including Edward Clinton Daniel Sr. of Chamblee, who was assigned to guard warehouses near the railroad. The Daniel family history, held by Clint Daniel, shows that Edward Clinton Daniel Sr. was born in 1864 and moved from Greene County, Georgia, to Chamblee in 1908. The family farm was located where Skyland Shopping Center was later built. When post-war work became available at Camp Gordon, Daniel seized the opportunity.

The February 1920 “Society at Camp Gordon” column in the Atlanta Constitution painted a picture of life at post-war Camp Gordon. The hostess house was still entertaining soldiers, the hospital was operational, various sports teams continued, and a Valentines ball was recently held complete with entertainment by a jazz orchestra.

The Educational and Vocation School of Camp Gordon opened in early 1920. Atlanta Mayor James L. Key gave an address to the 200 soldier students receiving certificates from the school in June. (Atlanta Constitution, June 14, 1920, “Certificates awarded 200 soldier-students at vocational school”)

An announcement of instructions to abandon and salvage Camp Gordon was made in August of 1920, but the city continued to fight to keep it open. Mayor Key went to Washington D.C. to try and save Camp Gordon. (Atlanta Constitution, August 7, 1920, “Strong efforts to retain Gordon”)

By September of 1921, all efforts by the City of Atlanta had failed and an auction date of Oct. 10, 1921 was set. The advertisement listed between 2,500 and 3,000 acres of land to be sold, followed by sale of lumber from barracks. Each barrack consisted of about 66,000 feet of lumber, plus plumbing and a furnace.

DeKalb County bought 300 acres of former Camp Gordon land in 1940 for a future airport. The Navy chose this site to build a Naval Aviation Reserve Base in 1941, which became Naval Air Station Atlanta in 1943.