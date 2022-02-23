Opinion: Word of the year

Highway 9 and I go way back. Last Saturday, we became even more familiar with each other.

It was late morning. I was traveling north on 9, at the speed limit, going through the intersection of Ga. 9 and Mansell Road on a big- time green light. I was driving my Toyota Tundra, a heavy full-sized pickup. Out of the corner of my eye I see something white in front of me, a white sedan turning left onto Mansell road – turning left as in about to get T-boned by my Tundra into the passenger side in the next milli-second. Not sure whether anyone in that passenger seat would have survived.

I hit my brakes harder than I have ever hit brakes before and veered to my left as I watched that white blur also turning left crossing in front of me onto Mansell. My truck had been sliding now for about 30 feet as I watched the tail end of the white blur miss my right front bumper by maybe a foot and continue through the intersection – never stopping or slowing down.

Stopped, heart pounding, in the middle of the intersection, I turned my head to the right and just caught sight of that white vehicle disappearing up Mansell Road going east. The cars behind me had stopped. I let my foot off the brake and turned back into the middle of the lane and got out of the intersection.

It all happened in perhaps a second or so. As I drove on, I think I was numb; there wasn’t any real emotion – not anger, not fear, nothing. I remember though, sending my brain a “good job” thought. It processed a lot of information, sent orders and took charge on its own – really, really fast. I had no dog in that fight. I was just a bystander, the driver of the Tundra minding my own business and headed home.

The next morning, I noticed I was missing a hubcap and small piece of my bumper. “Strange” I thought. I know there was no contact with that white blur but I certainly don’t recall this damage happening previously. Well, maybe we did hit just a little and I just didn’t realize it, I thought. So, Sunday morning about 11, I decided to drive back to the intersection to see if I could see parts of my Tundra somewhere in the road, just in case.

It was a bright, clear and crisp Sunday morning with light traffic. I stood at the corner of Ga. 9 and Mansell Road – right in front of that Starbucks – and found no parts to my truck. I wasn’t in a hurry though, so I just stood there in the morning sun and watched the traffic for a bit. As I said, it was just a beautiful day. I was there for about 15 minutes.

I looked up when I heard the horn blasting. It was either a BMW or a Land Rover on Mansell Road turning left onto Ga. 9. The driver was shaking his fist and shouting (inside the car with all the windows rolled up) at the car in front, and I am sure if I had been closer, I would have seen the veins in his neck on the verge of bursting. I hadn’t noticed anything out of the ordinary, so I guess that the car in front of him just hadn’t reacted to the green light fast enough.

“The man and perhaps his wife in the BMW or Rover just aren’t having a good Sunday morning,” I thought to myself. “Sad.”

In that 15 minutes that I watched the traffic at the intersection on this cool Sunday morning, there were four instances of horn-blowing drivers – all without any obvious provocation. Two of the four instances included a one finger salute. One of the four – the one giving the salute – I can comfortably classify as a “road-rage” – again, on a slow, peaceful, Sunday morning in Alpharetta.

When I left I felt the same numbness I had felt the day before when I had, by the narrowest of margins, avoided possibly killing someone – someone probably in a hurry or on their phone. The experience from both days felt to me like metaphors for life today – the stress, the politics, the vitriol and the frustration. None of it makes a whole lot of sense. There seems to be some sort of great big disconnect. There is so much anger. And, I think – no, I know – we are so much better than this.

It’s not like we no longer have reasons to be good, or be tolerant, or patient, or kind, or polite, or generally to treat each other as we would like to be treated. We still have all the reasons to be that way and to act that way. Those reasons have not left us. They are still here within each and every one of us.

So, my nomination for Appen Media’s word of the year is “why?”