Opinion: Why social media is (still) not your friend

How many of us, when we were growing up, did stupid stuff even though people who cared about us tried to warn us? I know I did a lot of stupid stuff – more than I care to remember – and it took a long time to learn my lessons enough to stop being stupid – but that is another story.
How many of us who took music lessons when we were kids quit, and now we wish we had listened to our parents and kept taking lessons? I know that would be me. I wish I had listened to my parents and stayed the course.
For the record though, I am only 68 and there is still time to learn to play really well – and I intend to – but that is another story.
I remember stories about growing up that relate to these things.
The first one took place when I was in college at FSU in the ’70s and ’80s and managing a private student dorm (Cash Hall). At the time, I was still half an idiot, but I was starting to figure some things out. Most of the dorm management thing meant trying to set in some way bumpers/safety nets around the kids living in the dorm so they didn’t get drunk and hurt themselves or others. Those “bumpers” included rules (which almost never worked very well), visibility (walking the halls constantly and monitoring who came in and out of the dorm), occasionally reaching out to the police, and sometimes, talk – conversations and simply listening to the kids.
Doing that job was sort of like stepping into a “live” time machine looking backward because I was watching first-hand the very same behavior in the kids that I did only a few years prior. Time makes one so clairvoyant.
I remember taking one kid aside – Derick – and sitting him down and giving him my crystal ball heads-up talk. I told him he was a smart kid and that he had a lot going for him. I also shared that he was not on a good path at the moment – drinking partying, not studying and the like, and that that he was probably going to flunk out and have to go home and that his parents would stop being willing to pay his tuition, room and board, and he probably would have to work his butt off to recover and get a second chance to come back to school. I told him that school was a whole lot easier and more fun than having to climb that “recovery mountain,” and maybe it would be in his best interest to chill out, moderate the partying some, study a bit more and avoid all that hardship heading his way. That is, “figure it out and behave. “
Six or seven years later I ran into him again on campus. He came up to me and shared that everything that I had warned him about happened and that he wished he had listened to me. He also thanked me for trying. He had come around and was in a good place, but it cost him a lot.
Ha, looking back, managing that dorm actually was my training in becoming a parent, but of course I didn’t know that at the time!
The other story was similar but instead of involving Derick, it involved me in my freshman year in that same dorm. I was on the same path as Derick had been, but probably worse. My suitemate who was maybe five years older than I was, one night left a scrap of paper on my desk. It was a quote from a song that was popular at the time: “Stop, hey, what’s that sound? Everybody look what’s goin’ down… Stop now.” Of course, I ignored the note, and at the end of my freshman year flunked out and worse. But that’s another story.
I did save that scrap of paper though for decades and ultimately passed it forward.
So, I had you labor through all this for a reason. Recently the teenage daughter of a good friend made a national sports team. It was her dream. Before practice started, the decision was reversed, and she was told she would not be able to play on the team. Why? She had posted some stupid stuff on social media about herself and someone sent a screen shot of some of her posts to the coach. She was heartbroken; she had worked so hard to make that team.
Mother used to tell my sisters and me that “nothing good happens after midnight.” She was, as usual, right. If she were still alive today, she would probably slightly alter her little lesson to the following: “Nothing good comes from posting stuff on social media – nothing.” I would probably modify that to say that “actually, nothing good – nothing – comes from posting on social media or even having a social media account.”
I recall a scene from the movie “Absence of Malice” when the DA (played by Wilford Brimley) is reading everyone the riot act at the end of the movie and is talking to Paul Newman.
“I want to ask you if you set all this up, but you’re not going to tell me. I’ll tell you something, you’re a smart fellow. Don’t get too smart.”
Listen to your elders. They aren’t nearly as stupid as you think they are. And nine times out of ten, listening to them will save you a lot of heartache, disappointment and frustration from having to learn the hard way.
As I did with Derick, I offer you my crystal ball advice. I want to hopefully and sincerely ask anyone in school anywhere to at least consider that you don’t really “need” social media; it’s a trap that you don’t need.
Once your posts are out there, they never go away. Your posts are forever, like an ugly tattoo on your face or something.
College admission people, coaches, potential employers, would-be boyfriends or girlfriends, fake friends, people competing with you and others can and often will use one or some of your posts in some way to hurt you. Who needs that? Honestly, you don’t need – really “need” – social media in any form. You are better than that, a lot better.
“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.” – Dr. Seuss.
You are enough, way more than enough. You don’t need social media to validate who you are. Let it go. Just be you – in person – face-to-face. Life is hard enough as it is. Don’t make it harder.