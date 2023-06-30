Opinion: Why does poison ivy seem to like people?

For millions of years, plants have evolved defenses to protect themselves from prey, disease, and encroachment, as they are obviously immobile once situated. Many of these defenses are chemical, and include poisons, irritants, odors and compounds that inhibit the growth of other plants. Of the irritants, poison ivy (Rhus radicans) causes reactions in about 85 percent of people. The offending toxin is urushiol. Named from the Japanese Urushi tree, or Oriental lacquer tree, urushiol is an organic compound that exists in all parts of the poison ivy plant, even the dormant-looking vines.

As gardeners, we are familiar with the adage “leaves of three, beware of me” as we install and maintain our gardens. Poison ivy is prevalent in our area, and the leaves are easily recognizable for most of us. The plant can be climbing, shrub-like and/or a ground cover. The oily urushiol irritant can exist for years on clothing, tools and animal fur. Burning the plant gives it airborne danger. Urushiol can be inhaled from the smoke.

What benefit does it give poison ivy to have this compound as a defense? When the delicate leaf or stem is broken, the urushiol acts as an antimicrobial. When the urushiol is exposed to air, it forms a lacquer-like substance to help restore the plant integrity. Hundreds of years ago, Japanese craftsmen tapped the Urushi tree for its sap to make furniture lacquer, as well as glue and varnish. This lacquer can withstand heat and damage from acids, alkali and alcohol. The oxidized urushiol in lacquer is non-toxic.

By utilizing this substance to mend broken plant parts, the plant puts less energy into repair and can focus on growing new leaves and stems.

Poison ivy is a great source of food for animals and birds. The berries it produces are especially coveted by birds. Deer and goats readily munch on the entire plant, but they do not react to the urushiol! Aside from a few other mammals, humans are the major species that have the allergic reaction. When we come into contact with urushiol, our body responds with antigens, causing an allergic reaction. The rash, dermatitis and pruritis (itching) can be severe and last a week or more. Blisters can form. The fluid in the blisters is not contagious or a source of the allergen.

Why just us? It may be that our immune system is so finely tuned to allergens that we have not acclimated to this toxin. Or, as a species, we are too new to develop resistance. The answer is not known definitively.

Of course, staying away from poison ivy is the best defense, but if contact does occur, wash off contaminated skin immediately with soap and water, and if more time has elapsed, use a solvent such as alcohol. For skin reactions, cortisone and calamine lotion may provide temporary relief, as will a soft cold pack. See a dermatologist for severe skin reactions. Be sure to wash tools, clothing and your pets if exposed.

