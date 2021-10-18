Opinion: Who wants some good news? Here you go…

I have always found that most people want to help other people, especially if that act of helping is easy, really easy.

“Hey, I am going over to Harry’s to help remove debris from that big storm. He just had surgery and can’t lift anything. You want’ to drive over with me and we’ll pitch in for an hour or two?”

“Sure, when do you want to go?”

So, here is the situation and it is all set up for you and for me.

I already pitched in and wrote a check to the “situation” for $500. It could have been for any amount. That’s all I had to do. That’s all that was asked. Help us pay for this situation. Everything else someone else is doing.

“What” you may be thinking is “this situation?”

Glad you asked.

I have written about this before. There are over 200 children who live in an extremely poor part of Kentucky — a coal town — who, because in large part of my friends Ralph and Sarah Rucker and Larry and Joyce Smith and a loyal group of their local supporters will have Christmas presents this year. These kids will know that just because they are poor and happened to have been born in a place that isn’t so full of opportunities like we have here in North Atlanta, that doesn’t mean that other people don’t care about them.

Every year, the Ruckers and Smiths and their friends and supporters — as well as a ministry — start buying presents around mid-summer, well over 200 bundles of Christmas presents, gifts, and food. This is a really substantial effort. The bundles of presents are driven up in a semi-truck full to the brim.

The group budgets about $200 for each kid’s bundle of Christmas presents, about the cost of one nice meal in downtown Alpharetta. And every year, that is what they spend, even when it means that a lot of those dollars come out of their own pockets.

Ralph and Sarah are well into their 80s. I don’t know how old Larry and Joyce are, but if they are hanging out with Ralph, they, let’s say, aren’t spring chickens. And they are not wealthy. I know Ralph still works 5-7 days a week doing landscape work and some concrete. Sarah only recently retired from work at the hospital. Ralph and Sarah, Larry and Joyce and all their supporters’ annual Christmas effort is an act of love, a pure act of kindness and caring. We all should thank them for the example that they provide to us.

So, if you want something good, really good that you are responsible for that will brighten up your day and of course also the day of a whole lot of children who didn’t have the good fortune to have been born in North Fulton County, pull out your check book and feel the sun and see light in these all too dark times. It’s easy. Ralph and Sara, Larry and Joyce and their support group do almost all the heavy lifting. You need only lift your pen.

That’s it. While they don’t really have a formal deadline, I know that they usually drive up in late November or early December, so the time to kick in funds to help buy the presents for these children is now.

Checks should be made out to Integrated Community Ministries — the ministry in Kentucky that hosts the Christmas effort. Mail to Ralph Rucker, C/O Appen Media Group, 319 North Main Street, Alpharetta, GA, 30009, or just swing by our office and drop off. If you have questions, Ralph can be reached at 678-898-7237. I also can be reached to answer any questions: 770-527-4042.

You can also go on the website for Integrated Community Ministries and donate. The web address is Ky-ICM.org and if you go to their site, be sure to click on “What we do” and then check out the “Annual Christmas Program!”

Smile! We’ll all get through this trying time together. And helping others is the ticket.