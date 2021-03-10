Back when my sole responsibility in life was to “learn” (oh, glorious days), I remember writing a high school paper on organizational theory and reading about an amazing social scientist and Nobel Prize winner named Herbert Simon. That was so long ago, but frequently these days, I find myself remembering stuff that Simon studied and wrote about because so much of what I see today seems to beckon back to him.
One of the many things he is remembered for is his theory of “bounded reality” and how we process information and make decisions. He theorized a lot about the role and impact that the amount of relevant information played in any decision-making process. That is, did more information mean a better decision? I think he ended up concluding that humans have a very finite capacity to process information and that, no, more information did not necessarily lead to “better decisions.” In fact, he speculated, that often information overload led to worse decisions because we stopped thinking once we were overloaded and just settled for a decision that worked “well enough” within our emotional and intellectual constraints to process the information at hand.
My favorite quote from Simon is: “In an information-rich world, the wealth of information means a dearth of something else: a scarcity of whatever it is that information consumes. What information consumes is rather obvious: it consumes the attention of its recipients. Hence a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention and a need to allocate that attention efficiently among the overabundance of information sources that might consume it.” Woah!
An excess of one thing creates a shortage of something else. Everything is linked. As my D.O. told me once, “it’s always something.” Everything has a cost. But sometimes we just miss that entirely. I think we get too caught up in life and fail to see the life we live. And maybe that is the silver lining of this pandemic and the crushing restraints it has imposed upon all of us. It’s making us slow down enough to process things, to reevaluate, to recalibrate our lives and our aspirations and priorities.
Maybe it’s just my imagination, but I think I am seeing that almost every day, and we collectively muddle through this, this maelstrom — this Cesar crossing the Rubicon moment in time.
So, I think that maybe a lot of us are reprioritizing because we’re sort of done. We’re grasping, embracing small, beautiful things — like, well, delivering gifts to people just to make them smile or singing a song to someone just because we can — or can’t! It seems like everywhere I turn I am finding more examples of this grace, this restart. I was going to write about a few of these “small things,” about this retreat from “more, bigger, faster, prettier, more distraction, less time, more connections but fewer friends, so I asked a friend to give me a short description of the “small thing” that he and his wife Lisa have been doing. I was going to gather a few more to include, but after I read what Tom wrote for me, I decided that was enough. He did a great job and what he wrote says it all. So here is my column that I didn’t write — written by my friend Tom. Enjoy.
-
“Ray,
Thanks for your interest in our story with Lasagna Love.
Yesterday was a good day. Lisa and I had 8 lasagnas to make. A trip to the store for ingredients. Prep and bake lasagna (and bread and cookies!). Deliver to local families. And, then, relax.
Lasagna Love started less than one year ago, founded by Rhiannon Menn, who created it to give families a bit of extra care during COVID times. It really resonated with us when Lisa saw an online post in January and we thought “Sure, we can make lasagna!”
We’ve experienced how simply receiving a home-cooked meal eases burdens and worries and how much we’ve appreciated neighbors coming together for us. It resonates with others as well, as in the 10 months since its first deliveries, some 20,000 families across the U.S. (~400 in Georgia) have joined with Lasagna Love to provide dinner. Families have needed to manage employment challenges, illness and work-life-children-education balance like never before this past year, and the little grace of a lasagna makes things a bit brighter.
Although the encounters are set up to be contact-less, we’ve had folks open their doors to us and been able to love from afar. You don’t do it for the gratitude, but while we’re providing a much-needed meal, we’re getting back love and gratitude. It’s an example of mutual kindness which just makes this world a bit brighter.
It’s also a great family activity for kids to help with. Children are often the best cheese sprinklers and cookie tasters in the family, and it’s a great way for them to learn about helping others in our communities.
The full story and how to get involved is at https://www.lasagnalove.org/. Become a Lasagna Mama/Papa/Family. Collaborate with partners in need. Request a lasagna. Love.”
Thanks Tom, you nailed it much better than I ever could have.
— Ray
And PS: What does this more, faster, bigger, more expensive, more, more, more mindset consume? Well, what it consumes is obvious, isn’t it? It consumes our soul.