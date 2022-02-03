Opinion: When Dick Williams became the voice of Dunwoody

The Sept. 18, 1996, edition of the Crier newspaper shared the news of Dick Williams’ purchase of the newspaper. The headline read “New owners for Crier newspapers: Susan Courtemanche to step aside after 18 years.” Susan Courtemanche, outgoing owner, and new owner Dick Williams each shared their thoughts as the newspaper changed hands.

Courtemanche felt comfortable handing the reins to Williams.

“It sure helps to know the new owner, Dick Williams, has all the knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm to make the Crier the best local paper in the state of Georgia,” she said. “Dick has been with the Atlanta Journal and Constitution for 17 years. You also know him as host of ‘The Georgia Gang’ on WAGA-TV.”

The new owner expressed his gratitude.

“What a rare opportunity you and Susan Courtemanche have afforded me and my family,” Williams said. “In front of us now is the chance to serve the community in which we’ve built a foundation. Our home is here, our church is here, and our business interests are here.”

Dick Williams and wife Rebecca Chase Williams were living inside the Perimeter in Brookhaven close to the cluster of hospitals along Peachtree Dunwoody Road and where the cities of Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Brookhaven meet. Of course, none of these were cities in 1996. The Crier delivery route included the Williams’ neighborhood.

“My wife and I (those of you who have read me in another newspaper for years may know her as the woman who occasionally share my name) would like to invite you to be our partners,” Williams said. “Dunwoody, whatever it is, deserves a newspaper of record. It deserves a newspaper that shares our joys and sorrows. It deserves a newspaper that keeps count of those who do good for others, who work hard to build something for their family. We would ask you to help us chronicle those stories. Tell us how best to serve you, inform you, and yes, entertain you.

“Susan Courtemanche’s labor of love has spotlighted all that’s good in Dunwoody for the last 20 years. She has decided to hand that duty off to someone else. We accept that challenge. But we can’t do it without your help. Journalists know a lot, but they learn it from people who know more. About Dunwoody, you are the best source.”

Williams followed through with his commitment to the community for 22 years, until his retirement in 2019. Appen Media acquired the Dunwoody Crier, and his legacy lives on with the continued publication of the newspaper. Archives of the Dunwoody Crier are held by The Atlanta History Center, DeKalb History Center and Dunwoody Preservation Trust.