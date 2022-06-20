Opinion: What to know about your Fulton County tax assessment

It’s that time of year again – hot weather and tax assessment notices!
Fulton County mailed property tax assessment notices June 17. The notices will be viewable on the Fulton Tax Assessors website, fultonassessor.org, the same day the notices are mailed. As our Metro Atlanta Region, and especially Fulton County, has been successful and we continue to grow, we have watched our property values rise at an accelerated rate. We have all watched the bidding wars and high home prices over the last year. While this may be beneficial to home sellers, the higher valuations are most unwelcome from a taxpayer’s viewpoint!
What can you expect and what can you do?
There are safeguards in place to protect Fulton County property owners from sharp increases in their tax liability. The most important thing you can do is file a homestead exemption with the county and city on your primary residence to maximize those protections. The annual deadline to file for a homestead exemption is April 1 each year.
So how is your tax value calculated? It starts with the fair market value “snapshot” of January 1 each year. Your assessed value (taxable amount) is 40% of the fair market value appraisal, and this is the number that is multiplied by the millage rate to determine your tax bill for each taxing jurisdiction (Fulton County Government, Fulton County Schools, and your city government).
Most importantly, your assessment notice is NOT a tax bill!
Per Georgia law, the estimated tax displayed on the assessment notice is determined by the previous year’s millage rates. Each local government sets its millage rate. Fulton County Government will set the 2022 millage rate in August. The taxable amount due will then be calculated based on the current value, new millage rate and any homestead exemptions that apply to each property. The tax bills will be mailed this fall.
There are a few things to keep in mind when reading the assessment: Georgia law requires counties to appraise properties annually; and the value of that appraisal must be within 10% of the fair market value of the property. Fair market value is defined as the price at which the property is reasonably expected to sell as of January 1. Appraisers look at a number of factors to determine the fair market value, including the size of the building or home, acreage, age and characteristics, as well as sale prices of comparable properties. They also look at aerial photos and building permit data.
It’s understandable to be concerned that a substantially increased assessment will automatically trigger an outrageously higher tax bill. That is not the case in Fulton County as there has been a 3% or Consumer Price Index cap on county tax increases (whichever is less) since 2005. After the sticker shock of 2017, Fulton County worked with our cities and legislative delegation at the State Capital to further protect our property owners from that scenario. Floating homestead exemptions passed by the General Assembly and approved by voters in 2018 limit the maximum year-to-year property tax bill increase to 3% or CPI (whichever is less) on city and school taxes. In effect, while your new assessed value may be much higher than last year’s, your tax bill – at a maximum – can only be 3% higher than the tax bill you paid last year, providing the county, cities and school districts maintain their same mill levies.
Of course, appraisals are not always correct. If you disagree with your assessment notice you have the right to appeal. Appeals must be filed within 45 days of the post-marked date on your assessment notice.
As notices are postmarked June 17th, your deadline to appeal is August 1.
You do not need an attorney to file an appeal. You can file your appeal online at fultonassessor.org, or by mail or hand delivery to the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office located at 235 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Appeals may be filed for any of the following:
Taxability – the property is exempt from taxation
Uniformity of assessment – the assessed value varies from similar properties
Value – the value is miscalculated
Denial of homestead exemption – the calculation failed to apply a homestead exemption.
Once you file your appeal, the Tax Assessor’s Office will review and may lower the value. While the property is under appeal, you are obligated to pay either 85% of the tax amount due on the bill mailed in the fall, or the previous year’s bill until the matter is settled. If your value is changed pursuant to your appeal, then your property value is frozen for the next three years, and will not change for that time period. If your appeal is not resolved through the Tax Assessor’s Office, then it will be sent to a Board of Equalization for further review, and you will receive written notice of a hearing date to appear before the Board.
During your hearing, it is helpful to provide evidence to support your case according to the reasons listed above. Any decision of the Board of Equalization may be appealed to Superior Court - at which point you may wish to consider engaging an attorney.
Your property value has most likely increased. Because of legislative action you are protected from sudden sharp increases in property taxes.
I hope you find this information helpful as the assessment notices hit your mailbox. We are here to help you understand your options and the process. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office at liz.hausmann@fultoncountyga.gov or by phone at (404) 612-8213.