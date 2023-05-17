Opinion: What does Alpharetta stand for?

I recently attended a fund-raiser for Family Promise, a faith-based non-profit that provides shelter and more for local homeless moms and their children. Alpharetta Mayor Jimmy Gilvin was the main speaker. We spoke for about 10 minutes during the meet and greet about the city in general. I took the opportunity to suggest to him that with all the amazing things that the city offers, that perhaps the city might consider working on what, in my opinion, may be the last significant missing piece of the city profile/ brand – what Alpharetta stands for.
What does Alpharetta in fact, stand for?
Until now, what Alpharetta has stood for is what most successful growing communities “stand for” – affluence, comfort, convenience, style, second homes and Range Rovers – that “successful” lifestyle.
Alpharetta has been blessed with amazing relatively controlled/strategic growth for the past 20+ years that is probably unduplicated in the Southeast if not the entire United States. We have a massive commercial tax base, primarily from all the office space. That office space has been home to a large percentage of high-tech, including especially fin-tech – Fortune 200 companies which have brought thousands of high-paying, white-collar jobs which, in turn, has driven one of the more robust housing markets in the country. The affluence has supported even more growth in the form of developments like Avalon, continuous development of new massive live-work-play communities like the two currently going up off Haynes Bridge Road just west of Ga. 400, plus over 25 hotels, restaurants and golf courses, and more. No city will ever catch up with Alpharetta – or will they?
Our schools are the envy of almost all other Georgia school systems – or are they?
Forsyth County now has even better schools than we have in North Fulton. Forsyth County schools didn’t used to be so high-performing though, but maybe that is the point that should begin to wake us up. Forsyth schools caught up and passed North Fulton schools, just as many other cities – think regional cities such as Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Canton, Suwanee, Buford, and many more that are rapidly closing the gap with Alpharetta in so many ways – especially in infrastructure and development.
Plus, “remote work” has broken or will break almost every business and social model that exists, including here in Alpharetta. Long-term viability of all these office buildings – and our fabulous tax base – cannot be assumed. No aspect of our current success will not be impacted. Anyone who doesn’t see that needs to look again – real hard.
So, we’ve got it all, and we are in the front of the pack – until we’re not.
Over time, most people, cities and trends usually regress to the mean. That is, they get back to “normal.” It happens in sports; it happens with countries, companies, restaurants, writers, musicians and artists – and yes, with cities.
So how does Alpharetta avoid “regressing back to the mean” and remain “the place where everyone wants to be?” We need to stand for something – something new, something relevant for the future.
I think that answer depends on the city leadership having vision—new, long-term, strategic vision. At present, I don’t think I see it. Right now, what I see is business as normal – status quo – the mindset and actions that brought us to the current desirable table. But that “way,” I’m afraid, won’t cut it into the future. And, I am not saying that they have done or are doing a bad job; I am just saying that it is time to strategically shift gears and go way outside the envelope to find the new path – one that will work for 5,10, 50 years from now.
The future belongs to younger generations, and the status quo that so attracted most of us to Alpharetta doesn’t work for them as much. They want more. They want different. They want things that were not on our radar, and they will move to and live in cities that have what they want and leave cities that don’t.
What they want is the $64 million question. Some answers are easy – affordable housing, jobs, remote work, modality and entertainment – stuff that we are already working on, just like every other growing city with any sense. So, if most cities are already working on those things, what can set Alpharetta apart?
I think what can set Alpharetta apart is purpose – a “why” for the city.
I will offer an extreme example of what happens when the “why” is missing.
The war in Ukraine should have been over in just a month or two, but it now is into the second year. The main reason is that one side has a “why” and the other side doesn’t. It is all the difference. If Alpharetta wants to “stay ahead” and keep winning in the growth and development/quality of life “war” – which will mean continuing to be able to attract a strong young work force – it is going to have to have a “why.”
How Alpharetta creates a successful and long-lasting “why” might be the biggest challenge the city has ever had. It will take way outside-the-box thinking, and I suggest that the effort can only be successful if the city goes “all in.” It is not something that can be half-hearted or piecemeal or any iteration of the status quo.
The “why” must be crystal clear. It must become the city’s public and reputational “brand.”
If one looks around, deeply, and sets aside the status quo thinking – opinions, beliefs, and biases – and acknowledges that eventually all institutions fail if they don’t change, then our “why” must become institution-lead sustainability. If climate, carbon footprint and priorities become our brand, Alpharetta wins. We all win. It’s no longer tree-hugger stuff. It’s not left or right stuff. It’s no longer optional thinking stuff. It is exactly where we are today, and it will determine exactly where we are able to go tomorrow.
We must have this “why.”