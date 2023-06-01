Opinion: What are keystone native plants, and why do they matter?

One of the many interesting things about ecosystems is that there are usually keystone species that serve as the backbone. The well-being or even survival of others within this interconnected environment has always depended upon the keystone species. It could be a wolf, a beaver, a gopher tortoise or a keystone native plant such as butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa).

Over hundreds, maybe thousands of years, a natural environment learns to depend on certain plants that have evolved alongside the local wildlife. These plants have proven to be steadfast sources of food and shelter for the indigenous birds, butterflies, bees and other pollinators and wildlife. Today we know them as “keystone native plants.”

About the author This week’s guest Master Gardener “Garden Buzz” columnist is Pam Rentz. Pam, a Roswell resident, has been a North Fulton Master Gardener since 2010. Along with a background in marketing communications for tech companies, she has a longtime passion for plants and our planet.

Without these keystone native plants, our pollinators and wildlife struggle. (Or worst case, everything collapses like a long-ago Roman arch that lacks the central stone that locked everything together.) For example, there is concern that the eastern monarch butterfly population is declining due to several factors, including the loss of native milkweed. According to the U.S. Forest Service, though they feed on the nectar of many flowers, a monarch butterfly will only lay its eggs on a milkweed plant.

Some keystone plants

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) website has a Native Plant Finder that lists keystone native plants ranked by the number of butterfly and moth species that use them as host plants. To find a specific area, search nwf.org/nativeplantfinder/plants and specify your location by entering your ZIP code.

Some suggestions include native oaks, cherries, eastern redbud, hawthorn, highbush blueberry, butterfly milkweed, black-eyed Susan, goldenrod, asters and Joe Pye weed.

Pollinator plants of 2023

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia encourages planting high-impact plants that support pollinators. The Georgia Pollinator Plant of the Year program, a collaboration of the State Botanical Garden, UGA Extension and green industry partners, nominates four top-performing landscape plants that support pollinators each year.

The 2023 Pollinator Plants of the Year are: Spring bloomer: blue wild indigo (Baptisia australis); Summer bloomer: wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa); Fall bloomer: aromatic aster (Symphyotrichum oblongifolium); Georgia native: coastal plain Joe Pye weed (Eutrochium dubium).

When it comes to residential landscaping, there are a wide range of needs and goals. Some of us want greenspace with the lowest maintenance possible. Others may aspire to a picturesque landscape worthy of Monet’s Garden at Giverny.

Keep in mind that keystone and native plants do much more than turn a yard into a lovely scene that elicits “oohs” and “aahs” from those passing by. They’re the workhorse plants that support our food web and healthy wildlife communities.

Remember what Bill Nye the Science Guy said: “What happens to other species also happens to us.”

Native Georgia plants tend to perform better in our climate and require less maintenance.