Opinion: Warmth in the Perimeter in the midst of a deluge

I met the nicest people at the new Marriott Perimeter.
Here's what happened.
On Wednesday, June 14, I had my annual cardiologist checkup at St. Joseph's Hospital. As my car is in the shop, I took UBER to the appointment. When we finished, the weather was so comfortable I decided to walk over to Perimeter Mall which was only about ¾ mile from St. Joseph's.
Bad mistake! I walked to Lake Hearn Dr. with intentions of crossing the new bridge leading to the State Farm buildings. About halfway across the bridge, rain started and within seconds it was a deluge that only Noah would have appreciated. I had no arc, no umbrella, no cap, no cover..., and, no choice but to keep walking.
I walked into the new Marriott Perimeter Motel behind State Farm's building with not one dry spot on my body, and that's when an Angel came from behind the reception desk, looked at me and said "I'll get you a towel, which she quickly did. Rain still dripping from fingers and off my nose, she offered not only a towel, but also hot coffee or tea while leading me to their dining area.
Two cups of hot coffee helped warm me and they refused to let me pay for anything even after I explained that I was not a hotel guest. Hopefully, a generous tip for my waitress helped show how much appreciated the Marriott's ultra warm hospitality.
I called for an UBER to go home and after a hot shower told my wife that "I met the nicest people at the new Perimeter Marriott today." Now I'm saying "thank you" to them and telling everyone in Dunwoody.
— Clark Glenn, Dunwoody, GA