Opinion: Walk in the woods, exploring the agents of decay

In July of 2020, my next-door neighbor found a fungus extraordinaire in the woods behind our homes, and she graciously shared this photo and the location with me. I am amazed at what can be found when we take a walk in the woods! Look at this beautiful creation of nature! To track down the name of this exquisite fungus, my neighbor consulted a fungi expert. It is commonly known as Chicken of the Woods, since it is edible. It is classified in the genus Laetiporus.
What a unique and beautiful architectural design! The fungi looks like it was constructed of concentric, half circles of orange with white margins piled in decreasingly smaller sizes to create a knockout, look-at-me fungus extraordinaire! Note its size by comparing my neighbor’s feet with the Chicken of the Woods growing on the ground in front of her.
This year, I searched for Chicken of the Woods early. I was amazed to find two Chicken of the Woods in the same location as in 2020 but three months earlier. In April 2023, I was again attracted to the size and design of this unique fungus. But this year, the design was off. The 2023 architectural playbook was different from 2020. Instead of a symmetrical, cylindrical form, the form was chaotic. Small, orange, half-sized and quarter-sized, circular sections were haphazardly piled on top of each other, along with white and orange blobs. Possibly the fungus’s growth was interrupted by the four days of March frost, and when the warm weather returned, the growth continued.
Fungi, though plant-like, are not plants. Fungi do not produce the green pigment chlorophyll, do not carry on photosynthesis, and create spores instead of seeds. When the soil temperature, soil moisture content and air temperatures have reached the proper balance, the reproductive cycle ramps up! Spores begin to germinate underground and send out a network of hyphae. These hyphae in turn form an underground, lace-like network of mycelium. The above-ground hyphae then coalesce to produce the fruiting body or mushroom you see in the pictured illustration.
Like all fungi, the Chicken of the Woods is doing its job – finding organic matter to decompose, which in turn provides nourishment for growth and reproduction. This massive fungus can usually be found inhabiting woodland areas where once a mighty oak tree resided. On close examination of the Chicken of Woods growing in the North Fulton County woods behind my house, it was feasting on the remains of and aiding in the decay of a fallen oak tree! If you turned this fungus or any mushroom upside down, you will find its gills which radiate out like the spokes of a wheel. Lining every surface of these gills are thousands of spores ready to be released to create more of its own type and kind!
I hope I have piqued your interest in fungi. I challenge you to visit your yard and woods to observe the beauty of fungi.
Happy gardening!