Opinion: Video movie rental, history from the more recent past

This image of Versatile Video brings back memories for me. I often stopped there with my children for a movie and often a video game in the 1990s and 2000s. We also rented videos and games from Blockbuster at the corner of Dunwoody Club Drive and Mount Vernon Road.
Chuck Tintle opened Versatile Video in 1981 on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. He started the business after his friend bought a VCR for $1,000 in 1980. The question at the time was where to get videos to watch on your VCR. Tintle put together a collection of 270 videos he thought people would want to rent. At first, there was a lot of empty space in the store, so he began selling General Electric VCRs and televisions in the location. Later, he would also carry video games for rent.
Chuck and Mary ran a video store where they were friendly and often knew their customers. If someone asked Chuck what he thought of a movie and if he thought they would enjoy it, he would happily give his opinion.
“Things have changed,” said Tintle as closing was on the horizon in 2008. “There are now faster ways to get movies into homes, and that’s what doing me in, the technology.” He did not believe the Blockbuster that had been around the corner for 15 years from his store was a factor.
He and Mary were planning to retire after the store closed. Both had already retired from their previous careers, Mary taught school in Fulton County for over 40 years and Chuck had retired from the Ford Motor Company. (Atlanta Constitution, Dec.27, 2008, “Technology advances hasten end of Dunwoody video store”)
Besides Blockbuster, other big names in the business were Hollywood Video and The Movie Store. Record stores also began carrying videos and games for rent. Turtle’s, Camelot, and Coconuts Records. Turtles opened a few locations that were strictly video and game rental. There were other independent stores in Atlanta and the surrounding communities.
In 1985, Castleberry’s Appliance Sales & Service in Chamblee and a new location in Lithonia advertised the addition of movie and VCR rental. Four movies for $4.
American Tape & Video had a location in Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway and in Hammond Festival shopping center on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Blockbuster at 1575 Mount Vernon Road closed in 2011 and is now the location of Piedmont Urgent Care. The other Mount Vernon location at 2526 is a Chase Bank today. Versatile Video is now the location of a State Farm Insurance office, still next door to Mellow Mushroom. That was another plus for Versatile Video, being next door to Mellow Mushroom.
If you are feeling nostalgic for Blockbuster Video, Netflix has a series where the story line revolves around the last Blockbuster Video store in the U.S.