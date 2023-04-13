Opinion: Veterans Hospital was on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven

Before the current Atlanta Veterans Administration Hospital was built in 1966 on Clairmont Road, Atlanta’s veteran hospital stood at the corner of Peachtree Road and Osborne Road in Brookhaven. This is now the location of DeKalb Services Center and Brookhaven Park.
Known as Veterans Hospital #48, the hospital was established in 1919 to take care of veterans of World War I and the Spanish American War. The buildings of Cheston King Sanitarium were purchased for $90,000. An additional $100,000 was spent to remodel the hospital and increase the bed capacity to 85. Nurses’ quarters were built on hospital property. (Atlanta Constitution, Dec. 24, 1919, “King Sanitarium, beyond Buckhead, purchased by U.S.”)
Charles Lindbergh stopped by on October 11, 1927, “Lindbergh Day” in Atlanta. He was escorted by the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and commander of the Georgia Department of the Legion, Asa Warren Candler. Lindbergh took a tour and visited patients, along with Candler and Col. George L. Johnson, commander of the hospital. (Atlanta Constitution, Oct. 11, 1927, “Official Lindbergh program for today”)
The hospital closed from July 1929 until July 1930 to construct a new facility. A recreation building, nurses’ quarters, officer’s quarters, and administration building were also built. The campus was dedicated as a Veterans Administration Hospital in September of 1930 with John M. Slaton, Jr. as the first manager.
As World War II came to an end, the conditions of the hospital came into question, along with other veterans facilities across the nation. Albert Maisel, investigator and author, received a letter from a patient claiming neglect. The hospital quickly denied the charges. (Atlanta Constitution, April 1, 1945, “What are the true conditions of Atlanta’s Veterans Hospital?”)
Maisel pointed out that although the hospital reported an increase of beds from 317 to 415, these were emergency beds added to existing rooms. There was no expansion during this time. The Veterans Hospital had a lengthy waiting list.
He adds that while Grady, St. Josephs and Emory University Hospital had residents and interns, Atlanta’s Veterans Hospital had none. The number of nurses, doctors and ward attendants did not compare with these hospitals when the patient load was considered. Maisel also speculated on why a doctor was not placed in charge of the hospital.
By 1953, Dr. W.H. Thiele was manager and recognized 200 volunteers with certificates for their service during the previous year. Volunteers were recognized for between 100 and 1,000 hours. Operating at capacity with more patient applications than they could accommodate was still an issue for the hospital. (Atlanta Constitution, April 29, 1953, “Volunteer Workers Receive VA Hospital Service Awards”)
From 1947 until 1951 the hospital changed its purpose two times, once to a tuberculosis hospital and the second time returning to a general medical and surgical hospital. In 1955, the hospital’s history was written by Dr. Thiele to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The Silver anniversary recognized 25 years since the 1930 hospital was built. (DeKalb History Center Archives)
Veteran’s Hospital #48 was demolished in 1969, according to Franklin Garrett’s “Atlanta and Environs Volume II.” Between 1966 and 1969 the hospital sat empty. A Dunwoody Crier reader remembers the building was opened as a haunted house during this time. If you remember this bit of history, please share those memories with me.