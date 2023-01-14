Opinion: Variety is the spice of life

‘Tis the season for relaxing by a roaring fire with a good book or two or three. Yes, a stack of books to choose from is a must for me. Believe it or not, I do read books that aren’t set in England, though that is my preferred location. This week I bring you my perspective on three novels. One, of course, set in England, another in Boston, and the third in Africa.
“Darling Girl” by Liz Michalski
The author "brings all the magic of the classic Peter Pan story to the present, while also exploring the dark underpinnings of fairy tales . . ." As someone who fondly remembers Mary Martin's Broadway portrayal of Peter Pan and the Disney animated version, reading this novel was at times disturbing.
I didn't really want to give up the innocent fairy tale image of Peter Pan, but I was hooked on the book from the get-go. Nor did I want to set aside my image of the man who wrote Peter Pan. Having made J.M. Barrie's real-life visits to the Cotswolds a plot point in my modern-day cozy mystery series, I plan to retain my view of him as a generous, quirky, fun-loving man. Still, the darker portrayal of him is intriguing.
The descriptions and the references to characters like Tinker Bell and Captain Hook bring the story alive. What really happened to the Darling children after they returned home? Where did J.M. Barrie get the idea for this tale? You'll find tantalizing hints sprinkled throughout the book.
“Blood Feud” by Mike Lupica
Does anyone else miss Robert B. Parker? I was hooked on his three series set in Boston: Spenser, Jesse Stone, and Sunny Randall. And I was always disappointed that he didn't write more Sunny Randall books. She's a female version of Spenser with all of his wit and pithy comebacks.
So, I was delighted when I found that Mike Lupica had picked up the Sunny Randall series with the blessings of the Parker estate. I loved this book and have already ordered the next one.
Sunny is a PI with a retired policeman for a father and gangster's son as a significant other. Her relationships are complex and play a central part in this book as they do in the Parker versions. What's different is the inclusion of more cursing and a bit more sex (though not graphic)--a sign of the times, I suspect.
If you like Spenser's other series, you'll get a kick out of Susan Silverman – Spenser’s girlfriend – showing up as Sunny's therapist. And Jesse Stone gets his mention, too. I don't want to be Sunny Randall, but I envy her way with words. I hope Mike Lupica continues this series for many years to come.
“The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian
While I haven't read every book by Bohjalian, I've been a fan since I read "The Double Bind" with its references to Fitzgerald. "The Lioness" is similar in its references to Hemingway and his novels set in Africa. Yes, most of the characters are Hollywood stars and players, but among them are likable people you can root for. They’re not all arrogant, demanding prima donnas.
The story unfolds in alternating chapters told by the various characters as the reader experiences the immediate danger but also bits of each one's back story. The descriptions of the Serengeti's breathtaking beauty stand in stark contrast to the perils that await the travelers from both animal and human predators.
The comparisons to Hemingway and Agatha Christie are well-deserved. I couldn't put the book down, and the interlocking clues kept me guessing until the end. Well done all the way around.
As I glimpse the glowing embers in our woodburning stove, I realize it’s time to choose a new book and put another log on the fire. ‘Tis the season, after all.