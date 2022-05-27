Opinion: Unexpected places can be found in – unexpected places

I was cleaning out a corner of the garage last week when I stumbled (literally) over a small but very heavy box. You know those boxes you packed up decades ago but then misplace for years until time and dust erase them from your memory, and they sink into the background noise of life and you just never get around to unpacking them ever again?
Yeah. This was one of those.
Try as I might, I really couldn’t remember packing up this particular box. It was not very big, only about six inches on a side, and it was sealed with layer upon layer of faded and weathered paper package tape. It was that old kind of tape that you had to moisten with water to make it stick.
So, intrigued by the mystery, I stopped the organizing and opened up the package instead.
Inside was a rock, a shiny black crystal of deep red garnet. It was the size of a softball. The instant I saw it, I remembered: I’d collected it decades ago with my rock hunting buddy Max.
Max passed from this earthly scene a long time ago, but while he walked the planet he was always a catalyst for adventure. Of indeterminate age, Max had a long gray beard and looked like he might have been around “since Moses was a pup,” as they say. He drove a tattered pickup truck that might once, in some previous epoch, have been red. And he always wore an equally tattered felt hat that looked vaguely western. In fact, he used to talk about moving out west someday, settling down, buying some land, and raising pygmy ponies. It took me a while to figure that one out.
And he was always looking for neat things, for new discoveries, for the treasure that was in plain sight but that had, as yet, caught no one’s eye.
“You want to find good things,” he was fond of saying, “then you go look in the unexpected places.”
And he was right. In fact, that garnet had come from just such a place, an otherwise unremarkable roadcut somewhere up in the Carolinas. If only I could still remember where it was!
The nice thing about unexpected places is that they’re unexpected. Finding one is always an “aha!” moment, and those are the spice that add such richness to life.
I remember a fishing spot that I found one time. We had just moved to a new home, and a mile or two down the road was a city park that had been built in a floodplain. What else can you do with a floodplain but put a park on it? I wholly endorse the notion of floodplain parks, too, because they usually include a creek…and a creek usually includes fish.
However, at first glance, this particular creek was not too promising. Its channel was littered with various discarded artifacts of urbanity, including an old washing machine, a dented and faded newspaper distribution box, and at least two huge truck tires. These were scattered more or less uniformly along the length of the little watercourse, and the overall look was one of a hopeless creek on its last legs.
But that’s only if you didn’t look at it with your “unexpected places” glasses on your eyes.
Fortunately, I had a brand new set of just those glasses – and as it turned out, the little stream was absolutely loaded with unexpected places (and fish!). For example, it turned out that the eddy hole below the washing machine usually held a decent bass (I eventually started calling it the “washing machine hole”). Fifty feet downstream, one of the truck tires had created a deep spot that reliably produced nice bluegill. And the newspaper box? Well, I never caught much around the newspaper box. But that was okay because the rest was so good. Unexpected? You bet. And that made the discovery all the sweeter!
Another opportunity for finding things in unexpected places awaits anyone who likes waterfalls. And that’s just about everyone, isn’t it, for who doesn’t love falling water?
Here’s what happens: Even though all the “name” falls are all thoroughly documented in books and on the interweb, there are myriad other unnamed falls that didn’t make the editorial cut. They are out there, scattered far and wide, just waiting for you to find them All you have to do is go look in unexpected places. Just pick a creek, start walking upstream, and odds are it won’t be long till you happen across some falling H-2-O. Sometimes it’s just a delicate little trickle, but other times it’s a rambunctious cascade in the extreme. Always it can be beautiful. And you’d never have found it – you’d never have even known it was there! – if you hadn’t gone looking where you didn’t expect it to be found.
I could go on and on, but you get the idea.
This is a great time of year to be outside, to put on your hiking shoes, to just wander around and see what you can find.
So keep looking, because it’s true: Sometimes the best things (whether forgotten rocks, or fishing holes, or waterfalls, or maybe even true love) really do show up in those unexpected places.
They’ve been there the whole time. All you have to do is step out a little, open your eyes, and see.