Opinion: Understanding the ground beneath your feet

The uppermost crust of the earth is one of the principal supporters of life on our planet. Soil provides a medium for plant life, water filtration, organic waste recycling, and has its own ecosystem. Its components are organic matter (5 percent), air (20-30 percent), water (20-30 percent) and minerals (45 percent). Mineral particles bigger than 2 mm are not considered soil. The texture of soil varies, depending on the proportions of clay, silt and sand. Topography and climate also influence soil structure.

About the author This week’s guest Master Gardener “Garden Buzz” columnist is Linda McGinn. Linda has lived in Johns Creek, Georgia since 1990. She is an artist and recently graduated from GSU with a degree in science and art. Prior to that, she had a 40-year career as a registered nurse. She and her husband are continually upgrading their garden and loving the opportunities to improve it each year. Linda also teaches “Art and Gardening” at the Johns Creek Arts Center. She has been gardening for 30+ years and recently became certified as a Master Gardener in 2021.

Clay holds the most water of all soil types due to its large pore spaces. A view of highly magnified clay particles shows immense surface area and looks like pages in a book. Sand and silt aren’t as absorbent and are larger in size. Silt is finely grained, weathered rock — mostly quartz – that is between the size of clay and sand. Sand is coarser than silt and is mostly composed of silica (silicon dioxide). Other minerals will contribute to different colors of sand, depending on geography and geology. Sand particles are large, so it drains more quickly than silt or clay. The proportions of clay, silt and sand affect the water-holding capacity of a soil. Loam is described as soil that is mostly composed of sand, with silt and clay in descending proportions. Loam retains nutrients and water yet allows excess water to drain away.

Soil is made up of both abiotic (non-living) and biotic (living) components. The abiotic components are minerals, water, air, and pH. The biotic components include viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, earthworms, and plant material. Plant roots bind soil particles and affect porosity and oxygen content. Dead or decaying roots create channels for water and can provide a source of nutrients from their decomposition. Root exudates and soil microorganisms interact to recycle nutrients and suppress diseases.

Here in northern Georgia, most of the soil has a lot of clay. The reddish color is due the presence of iron oxide, and the soil tends to be acidic and low in calcium. Our clay soil tends to clump and become compacted. It is, however, a great medium for nutrients and water retention. It is best not to work with it when it is saturated with water, or it will become clumpy. If it is “naked” and not covered, it can lead to water run-off problems and bake in the sun. Mulch covers help prevent this from occurring. Planting red clover or winter rye will increase organic matter and allow for air spaces in the clay soil. Do not add sand to clay soil — there is sand in it already, and this will harden it even more.

Several products can be used to improve your soil. Working organic matter into a clay soil is the best way to improve its texture, nutrient levels, and microbiome. Compost can also be purchased at gardening centers or made at home using kitchen and garden scraps. Peat moss has become depleted, and it no longer recommended. Vermiculite is a mica-like material used as an amendment to help water and nutrient retention. It is sterile, has a neutral pH and doesn’t deteriorate for a very long time. It can lighten heavy soils and help keep grass seeds from drying out. Perlite is a natural volcanic glass that expands when heated, and has many uses in filtration, insulation, ceramics, and other industries.

As air is a vital component of soil, aeration may be needed to improve the exchange of oxygen and cardon dioxide in the root zone. Poor aeration slows down the rate of decay and contributes to the pollutant methane gas. Watery bogs that are not aerated (such as some peat bogs) can prevent decomposition. Ancient bodies from the Bronze Age have been discovered in peat bogs in northern Europe, a testament to the lack of aeration and presence of organic components. Aeration for lawns is best done in the growing season, so that roots can regrow in the new spaces. It is not necessary to aerate every year.

The recommended treatment for all soil first begins with a soil test. Your test results, which may suggest adjusting the pH, fertilizing, and other actions, will be emailed to you once the test is completed. These actions will help provide optimal soil conditions for happy and healthy plants. Native plants are a big contributor to healthy soil ecosystems, and future articles in “Garden Buzz” will discuss native plants in detail.

As President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.” We are stewards of the land, and it begins in our own backyard.

Happy Gardening!