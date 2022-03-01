Opinion: Uncle Sam got a raise; You got a cut

The Wall Street Journal, 1/13/2021, listed percentage changes in consumer prices for December, 2021, compared to a year ago for 13 large U.S. metro areas. Atlanta topped the list with prices up 9.8%. Nationally, inflation rose to 7% year over year, the fastest pace in almost 40 years.

Groceries overall were up 6.5%, but fish, eggs, meat and poultry costs rose 12.5%. Household energy costs jumped by 11.6%; gasoline prices, 49.6%. Ouch! Since we like to eat, stay warm, and drive, inflation bites!

Some pundits assert that many of the forces contributing to inflation are related to the pandemic, and pressures should fade somewhat over time. Others are not so sure now that the inflationary genie is out of the bottle. Labor shortages are accelerating wage costs. The pandemic spurred an increase in retirements, adding to labor shortages. Wage gains benefit workers but concomitant price pressures are tough on retirees living on savings.

Meantime, Uncle Sam has seen tax receipts rise since much of the tax code is not indexed for inflation. Government receipts for December, 2021, rose 41% from a year earlier to $487 billion. But while getting a raise, Uncle Sam spent $508 billion in December. The $21 billion gap was lauded by Rosy Scenario as the “smallest monthly deficit gap in two years!” A “rosy scenario” policy is when a government spokesperson offers nothing but good news and upbeat economic forecasts.

Some contend that government spending in general, and deficit spending in particular, does not drive inflation. Suggesting otherwise, a May 10, 2016 blog by Bill Dupor from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank entitled “How Does Government Spending Affect Inflation?,” noted, “Lackluster U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth may lead to renewed calls for new government spending to stimulate the economy. One possible justification is that an increase in government purchases might drive up the cost of production. In turn, this would drive up inflation.” With consumer demand intense and too much money chasing too few goods, deficit spending exacerbates inflationary pressures.

Did you get a 9.8% raise in wages compared to a year ago? Even so, you’re falling behind. Wages are taxed. In a 25% overall average tax bracket, for example, allowing for federal, state, and local income taxes, FICA taxes, and other deductions from your paycheck, you need a 13% gross pay raise year-over-year to break even relative to spendable income buying power at a 9.8% inflation rate.

Many investors, retirees included, saw select and diversified stock portfolios rise 25% to 30% or more in 2021. Given rising interest rates and the Fed reversing easy money policies, markets are encountering growing headwinds compared to last year. Prudent tax planning is important relative to your net after-tax returns.

Long term capital gains rates for 2022 range from 0% to 15% to 20%, depending on taxable income. Seven federal tax brackets apply to ordinary income and short-term capital gains: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. The harvesting of long-term capital gains generally is more favorable tax wise compared to ordinary income events.

Income distributed from qualified retirement plans, including Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), is subject to ordinary income tax rates. Taxable distributions can inflate taxes on Social Security income and raise Medicare premiums. If you’re subject to RMD rules and don’t need all of the money, and you have charitable inclinations, you may make a tax smart Qualified Charitable Contribution (QCD) to a qualified charity using dollars that have not been taxed. QCDs count toward your RMD for the year, do not inflate taxable income, and may reduce Social Security taxes and Medicare premiums. You must be 70½ or older and you can’t give more than $100,000 in any one year. The donation must go from your IRA custodian directly to the charity to avoid taxation.

The 2022 IRS standard deduction is $12,950 for single filers and married filing separately; $19,400 head of household; $25,900 joint filers. The standard deduction is $1,400 higher for those over age 65, and also $1,750 higher if unmarried and not a surviving spouse. Generous donors to charity, and/or those who don’t itemize, and who are eligible for a QCD, should consider that route.

For those far from retirement, depending on your circumstances and willingness to forego current tax deductions, a Roth IRA should be considered so as to build tax-free retirement cash flow. Outside of retirement plans, endeavor to build a healthy and diversified stock portfolio. We cannot predict future performance but you’re betting that over time, regardless of market and economic cycles, America will grow, and the stock market will grow with it.

Have an investment advisor and tax advisor on your team and recognize that TIME and not “timing” is what counts in stock market investing!