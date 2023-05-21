Opinion: Two Canadian authors whose books are worth the wait

I didn’t plan it this way, but the last two books I read were by Canadian authors. One a new novelist, the other an old hand. My reading selection is governed by the availability of books at the library. I don’t visit there and peruse the shelves. Instead, I log on to the website and search for the books on my never-ending TBR list. That list is populated with books that sound interesting based on reviews I’ve seen in the paper or online. If the library has it, I put it on hold.
Sometimes, they’re bestsellers and I wind up as number 85 or something higher on the waitlist, meaning it could be months before I get the wonderful email that says, “Come get your book.” Other times, it seems I’m the only one looking for a particular book, and it comes available almost immediately.
Though “The Maid” and “A World of Curiosities” are both bestsellers, they came in pretty quickly and in the same week, and I devoured them both.
“The Maid” by Nita Prose
The protagonist, Molly Gray, is a 25-year-old who struggles with social skills. Through the years, her grandmother has been her guide in understanding and reading the intentions of others. Molly doesn’t always know when she’s being made fun of or misled, and when her grandmother dies, life becomes more difficult for her.
A maid at a prestigious hotel, she is good at her job and appreciated by her manager, but not necessarily by her co-workers. She finds herself in a pickle when a guest dies in one of her rooms. The red herrings and clues abound in this puzzler. Who is out to get Molly? Who is on her side? Will her social missteps do her in?
This mystery is well-plotted and the main character is endearing, all the things I love in a good book.
“A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
As is always the case with a Louise Penny mystery, I couldn’t put this one down. Inspector Gamache is back in the village of Three Pines surrounded by family and friends and soon, of course, a crime, or perhaps several.
I found this installment in the long-running series to be much darker than the previous ones, though none of them are by any means light. Perhaps this one is more disturbing because it reveals more about Armand Gamache, his early life and early cases, and the toll that those cases have taken on him. The mystery moves between the case that brought Gamache and his son-in-law Jean-Guy together and their current life as co-workers and family. Though that case is in the past, it inserts itself into the present day.
This is a book about evil. Can someone be born evil? If so, can they ever change? What is a psychopath? What toll does evil take on the men and women who must deal with it as they seek to solve cases and put killers behind bars?
Once again, Louise Penny does a masterful job of portraying the evil in our world and the impact it has. After this one, though, I may need a palate cleanser, something a bit more light-hearted. Please drop me a line if you have a recommendation.
