Opinion: Two books that highlight strong women

I gravitate toward books about strong women. Who am I kidding? I rarely pick up a novel about a woman who can’t take care of herself. Sure, my favorite female characters suffer setbacks and endure trials and tribulations. For me, their appeal lies in how they handle what life throws at them.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
This book is everything you could want in a novel — fast paced, witty, touching in spots, and laugh aloud funny in others. Its portrayal of how women were seen in the 1950s and 1960s is more than believable, while other elements are intentionally fantastical. A character who makes coffee with a Bunsen burner and refers to salt as sodium chloride isn’t something you encounter every day.
Bonnie Garmus is a debut author who has combined all these elements to come up with a book that entices you to finish it in one sitting. Elizabeth Zott, the main character, is a brilliant scientist in a research facility in the early ’60s. As far as her male colleagues know, she is fit only for making coffee, maybe typing research notes and running errands, but not much more. She is, after all, a woman. Why would anyone think she had a brain?
Elizabeth, in fact, has a brain that far surpasses those of her co-workers. Seeing her run circles around them, get knocked down, and get back up time after time is one of the most satisfying elements of the book. What she endures from them in misogynistic insults will make your blood boil. When she falls in love with an equally brilliant scientist who appreciates her for her brain and is equally smitten, you’ll cheer.
I predict that this book is one people will talk about for years to come. And, in case you’re wondering, I didn’t read it in one sitting, but I stayed up way too late for too many nights to finish it.
“The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear
Another tour de force by this author. As a long-time fan of her Maisie Dobbs series, I knew this standalone would be a winner, and it did not disappoint. It’s main character, Elinor, was a pre-teen in Belgium during WWI and is living in post-World War II Britain when the story opens in 1947. The tale moves between the two World Wars and details Elinor’s role in both.
She seeks a quiet life in rural England, or so she tells herself. When she intervenes to protect the child of a neighboring farmworker, the reader wonders. Is she truly prepared to leave behind her life as a trained killer? Can she escape her past and put her demons to rest?
What follows is a story that shifts between introspection and action as Elinor follows her instincts. A bonus for me was learning about La Dame Blanche, an underground network in German-occupied Belgium. According to Wikipedia, “The network was known for its high proportion of female members; women may have made up as much as 30 percent of its total personnel.”
Much as I did when I read the Maisie Dobbs series that spans pre-World War I through World War II in Britain, I learned a great deal about wartime life in Belgium. If you’re a history buff, this book will fit the bill as not only engaging but also informative.
Now, I’m off to cleanse my palate with a bit of lighter reading. You know what I mean, don’t you? Mysteries with witty dialogue and a bit of humor, despite the murders that are central to the plots.