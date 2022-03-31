Opinion: Trout stocking season is here again

It wasn’t too many years ago that Georgia had an actual trout season. It opened in March and closed at the end of October. That changed in 2015, however, when Georgia made trout fishing year-round.

In other words, Georgia doesn’t have a trout fishing season anymore. You can fish for trout all year long.

What Georgia does still have, however, is what you might call its trout stocking season – that is, the “season” when the hatchery trucks start rolling in earnest to make sure that there are plenty of trout for anglers to enjoy as the weather warms following winter’s chill.

The good news is that stocking season starts right about now, so don’t be surprised if you see one of the Georgia DNR stocking trucks on the road – maybe heading for one of your favorite streams!

This promises to be a great year for trout stocking, too, thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division (WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The renovation of the Lake Burton Trout Hatchery is complete, so we have all four trout hatcheries – three Georgia DNR and one USFWS operated – that are online and growing trout,” notes Wildlife Resources Division Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson. “With all four hatcheries in production, we have plenty of room for trout to grow, enabling us to stock some larger fish this spring.”

Thomson adds that stocking began the week of March 21.

“All waterbodies scheduled to be stocked will have received trout by the end of the month,” he adds, and stocking will continue through spring, summer and fall as water temperatures permit.

If you’re thinking about enjoying a trout fishing trip sometime soon, which streams might be good bets? Georgia WRD notes several in particular, including Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County should also be worth considering. There are plenty more, too – enough for years of memorable outings for you and your family too.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

What sort of baits or lures will work? Well, it’s hard to go wrong with the old standby – a live worm drifted through a likely-looking section of deeper water. Powerbait-type baits and various types of egg baits work well, too, and crickets will become more and more effective as the weather continues to warm. Such natural baits are okay to use on most trout waters in the state, but check the regulations to be sure that’s the case on the stream you plan to fish.

Another good bet is an in-line spinner such as a Roostertail or a Mepps Spinner. These flashy minnow imitations have fooled untold numbers of trout, and they’re easy to fish too – just cast ’em out and reel ’em in! Try them near the head or tail of a nice-looking pool, and you may be surprised at what happens!

Remember that on most of the state’s trout waters, the daily limit is eight trout. Some streams do have special regulations, however, so (again) always check current fishing regulations to be sure. Also remember to respect private property and obtain permission before fishing on private property. If you’re unsure, check first.

If you’d like to get the latest info on which streams are being stocked, you will want to sign up for the weekly trout stocking email from Georgia DNR. This email lets you know which streams have been stocked and gives you the date of the stocking truck’s visit to individual streams too.

To get on the list to receive your own stocking report emails, go to georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout and click on the “sign up for stocking updates” link. That’s all there is to it, and the info you receive will surely set the stage for some memorable trout fishing experiences this spring!

Now – let me go check that latest report to see what’s been stocked in the last week or so. The weather looks promising, my waders are ready, and my rod’s all rigged up too.

Be sure to say hello if you see me on the water!