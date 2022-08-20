Opinion: Trout, catfish and the power of the written word

Like that heading? I thought you might.
I always enjoy hearing from folks who read this column each week. It’s great to know that people are getting outside and enjoying Georgia’s great out-of-doors.
Not long ago, for example, I enjoyed a nice exchange of emails about finding a good all-you-can-eat catfish restaurant. The only downside of the whole communication, in fact, was that it was all electronic. Throughout the whole thing, not a single word was committed to real paper with real ink. How times change.
I frequently, and publicly, bemoan the loss of old-fashioned letters, the kind you tuck away in shoeboxes to keep pretty much forever. There is nothing like them for sharing the details of the day or, perhaps, for expressing one’s feelings carefully, warmly, and in just the right way.
Okay, so I’m an incurable romantic. But I don’t mind or apologize. That’s just the way it is.
Anyway, I think it should be a rule that everybody should get an honest-to-goodness love letter at least once a year. Sure, a text message that says “LUV YA” does convey the broad idea, much like flying overhead at 33,000 feet conveys the sense and reality of the landscape far below. But a real letter, one written on paper with deliberate thought and a ballpoint pen, is better. It is. It really is.
But I digress.
Anyway, and whatever you think about technology vs. the Old Ways, it seemed to me that high-tech communication would definitely be the way to go while researching the all-important subject of all-you-can-eat catfish. That’s because the results can be pretty much instantaneous (or at least fast enough to keep the hunger pangs at bay).
So to technology I turned. I did it for you. It worked, too. In fact, I have found just such a restaurant, and I’ll be telling you about it in the next week or two.
Another question I get a lot, in one form or another, has to do with finding fish of another kind – specifically, trout.
It usually goes something like this:
“Where,” somebody will ask, “are the trout?”
What they’re usually asking, of course, is where has the state recently stocked trout into Georgia’s public streams? And that’s a good question. If you’re going fishing on stocked water, it’s always nice to know that the particular stocked water in question has recently received some fresh fish. Otherwise, it tends to be “fishing” instead of “catching,” and most will agree with me that, all things being equal, “catching” is usually more fun than “not catching.”
Anyway, the answer to “where are the trout?” is easy to find. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) publishes a weekly stocking report that tells you exactly what streams have been stocked in the previous week. It doesn’t pinpoint the exact stocking locations – finding those is up to you, and exploring with a fishing rod is actually a big part of the fun. But knowing which streams have been stocked can be a big confidence booster if, say, you’re taking the kids out and want to catch a few trout for supper.
“And how,” you ask, “do we find this most valuable information?”
Ahh. Now we’re getting to the good stuff.
To find the weekly stocking report, visit georgiawildlife.com, the Georgia DNR website. Click on the fishing tab in the bar near the top of the screen. Then click on “Trout Fishing.” That will take you to a whole lot of good stuff on trout fishing in Georgia.
To find the stocking info, look at the bottom of the bulleted list for the “Weekly Stocking Report.” Selecting that option brings up a page that identifies the streams (and lakes) which received some stocked trout the previous week. It’s broken down by stocking date, by county and by specific water.
Let’s say I’m considering a trip to Lumpkin County to fish in (for example) Boggs Creek. Boggs Creek, by the way, is where I caught my very first trout many years ago, so it’s always the first one I look for. Just for old time’s sake, you know.
Anyway, the stocking report tells me exactly when Boggs Creek was last stocked. It also gives me stocking intel on a page or so of other waters too. Wow. That’s enough to get any angler’s pulse rate up a couple of notches.
But (as they say) there’s more! You can also sign up to receive a weekly email with the latest stocking data. Imagine that – up-to-date stocking info delivered right to your in-box. How neat is that?
So many trout…so little time…
I’ve got to warn you about one thing, however. This kind of research can be addictive. There is no cautionary note on the site warning you of that fact, and once you take a step or two down this road you’ll probably find that it can have a negative impact on things like to-do lists – especially if you, like me, had rather be thinking about fishing than about, say, cutting the grass or weeding the front flower bed. You understand that, don’t you? Of course you do.
Besides, the weeds will still be there tomorrow.
Then, when the fishing’s done, it’ll be time to eat. The catfish place will be waiting. Like I said, we’ll talk about that one soon.
And one more thing. After dinner, when you get home and all the fishing gear is put away, sit down for a few minutes more and write someone you love an old-fashioned letter. Really. Just try it and see what happens.
You can thank me later.