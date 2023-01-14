Opinion: Tree stump stone markers spark grave interest

If you have ever visited a cemetery and noticed a stone marker shaped like a tree stump, you experienced a fascinating bit of history. The “tree stone” markers were provided free of charge by an insurance company to its policy holders many years ago. Several of the markers are found in North Fulton cemeteries, others throughout the state. Here is the story behind them.
Joseph Cullen Root (1844-1913) was a philanthropist and businessman who as a young man in Iowa was member of many fraternal organizations. He operated several businesses, including a grain elevator, two flour mills and a store. He sold insurance and real estate, taught bookkeeping and practiced law.
In 1890 he founded Woodmen of the World in Omaha, Nebraska, a membership-only insurance company. He wanted to create a fraternal membership organization that would look after the financial and social wellbeing of its members and would welcome Jews, Gentiles, Catholics, Protestants, agnostics, and atheists. He believed that working as a woodman cutting trees was a noble occupation, and hewas aware that his last name could be associated with the order’s name and might imply an organization growing from its roots, much like a tree in the forest. He wanted to “clear away problems of financial security for its members.”
In 1913, he visited “camps” or “lodges” in the South, including Georgia. He became ill during a Southern tour and died in December 1913 at age 69.
In 1922, Woodmen of the World began its own radio station in Omaha. By 1935 it was one of the most powerful radio stations in the country with 5,000 watts of power. In 1949 the organization launched a TV channel with local resident Johnny Carson hosting his show “The Squirrel’s Nest.”
From 1890 to 1900, the organization’s life insurance policies had a provision that provided grave markers free of charge to members. From 1900 to the 1920s, members paid as little as $100 for the markers. The cost was added to a member’s life insurance policy with the actual cost determined by how elaborate the member wanted the marker to be. Due to the increasing cost of the stones, the organization discontinued the benefit by the mid-1920s.
A single 4 to 5-foot-high stone was designed for adults and three stacked logs for children. The organization sent the pattern to a local stone carver in the deceased woodman’s hometown. The pattern could be altered locally as desired. Woodworking tools are sometimes depicted on the stones such as axes or mauls. Doves and lilies were also popular additions. The company moto “Dum Tacet Clamet” (Though silent he speaks) on a round medallion is often carved on the stump.
Ed Malowney, local historian and president of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society, has been intrigued by tree stones and has identified the locations of several in North Fulton cemeteries including Clear Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Alpharetta, Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Johns Creek and Warsaw Cemetery in Johns Creek.
Todd Wiley, regional director of Woodmen of the World in North Georgia, notes that some markers are 12 to 14 feet tall and very elaborate.
“It all depended on what the policy owner wanted,” he says.
In the North Georgia mountains, there are several tree stones in almost every cemetery, according to Wiley. The cemetery at the Level Grove Baptist church in Cornelia has at least five Woodman markers, for example. Since the Woodmen of the World was a membership organization, the social aspect of affiliation was important, especially in small, isolated mountain communities.
“It provided people with something to do and be involved in,” according to Wiley. There was a summer camp for children of members in Gainesville, he added.
Woodmen of the World continues to be active in communities in numerous ways. Since 1998, the organization has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide disaster relief nationwide. Under the program, local Woodmen lodges encourage members to volunteer with their local Red Cross chapters and provide support for Red Cross relief efforts. The company’s national cause is feed the hungry, which it supports by partnering with local soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the United States.
Tree stone monuments can be found in the West, Midwest and South. Today, Woodmen of the World is also known as Omaha Woodmen Life Insurance Society. According to the company, at the end of 2021 the socially conscious organization Root founded had $11.5 billion in assets and more than $39 billion of life insurance in force.