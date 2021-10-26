Opinion: Train stopped coming down the tracks in 1921

One hundred years ago, the Roswell Railroad discontinued operations. The railroad ran between Chamblee and Roswell for 40 years, beginning in 1881 and ending in 1921. The engines of the Roswell Railroad were known as Dinky and Buck, sometimes known as Old Buck.

The purpose of the Roswell Railroad was to move goods manufactured in Roswell to Atlanta and beyond. After it was built, the railroad was also used by small farmers to get their produce to Atlanta. The train included a passenger and baggage car, freight car and flat car.

Toward the end of the Roswell Railroad era, cars and trucks became more popular and affordable. The railroad was now owned by Southern Railway and was losing money; however, it continued operations for a while under federal control.

In March of 1920, Southern Railway Vice President H. W. Miller announced the company would no longer operate the railroad. The previous years had seen losses of thousands of dollars. One month later, the railroad was leased to the Fulton Transfer Company for 50 cents per month. Then in February of 1921, the railroad finally came to a complete halt. (Atlanta Constitution, March 3, 1920, “Train is taken off of Roswell branch;” April 7, 1920, “Roswell Railroad Leased to Fulton Transfer Company;” February 24, 1921, “Bids for Purchase of Roswell Railroad Received in Atlanta”)

After the Roswell Railroad discontinued service, Carl Wallace and his brothers built a car with wheels to ride on the track. They would ride down a hill and jump off right before they reached the trestle bridge at Nancy Creek in Chamblee. The trestle bridge was near the location of Chamblee Methodist Church. (The Neighbor, 1969, “Old Buck Still Lingers in Memory”)

Mac Davis, son of Manget and Elizabeth Davis, recalled getting cinders in his knees playing in his front yard along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Railroad spikes still show up occasionally along the old route.

Roswell Depot, which sat on a hill near the intersection of Roberts Drive and Roswell Road burned in the 1950s. Dunwoody had three railroad section houses until two were demolished in 1994. The one remaining is the last reminder of the Roswell Railroad. (Atlanta Constitution, June 1, 1994, “Historian tracks Roswell Railroad”)

Looking back on the Roswell Railroad, Carl Wallace remembered his bird dog running when he heard the train and catching a tossed newspaper.

Elon Jordan of Dunwoody recalled fondly, “The whistle of the Dinkey that used to blow has faded away but, to many of the old-timers of the area, it still rings with a faint sound and the Dinkey is a most pleasant memory.” (The Story of Dunwoody, Ethel Spruill and Elizabeth Davis, 1971)