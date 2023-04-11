Opinion: Tornado devastated Dunwoody 25 years ago

A category F-2 tornado cut through Dunwoody a little after midnight April 9, 1998, leaving a path of destruction. More than 3,000 homes were damaged, 1,500 families were displaced, and damage to homes and property exceeded $150 million. In all, 70 homes were destroyed.
Tragically, John Janisch of Delverton Drive died when a tree struck his home.
Local news station 11 Alive reported there were 62 tornados in a three-day period ending with April 9. The tornado that struck Dunwoody began its path in Alabama and touched down in Cobb County. In Dunwoody, it came across Chamblee Dunwoody Road, moved east along Peeler Road, down Tilly Mill Road, through parts of Kingsley, across Happy Hollow Road and through Fontainebleau Forest, then across Winters Chapel Road into Lockridge Forest. Finally, it struck Peachtree Corners and northern Gwinnett County. (Dunwoody Crier, June 1998, “April 9, 1998: The Storm”)
Those watching weather reports on television just after midnight heard the warnings to take cover, but those who had gone to bed already either woke up to a sound like a freight train or to the sound of trees crashing all around or on top of their homes.
Some in the direct path tried to walk out in the night with flashlights once the tornado had moved on, only to be unable to maneuver around the fallen trees in the dark. Others walked out the next morning to see the snapped and fallen trees and damage to their property.
Dunwoody High School was set up as a shelter for those whose homes were damaged, but many stayed in their homes if they were able. Others stayed with family or friends or rented nearby. There were blue tarps on houses all up and down the streets with the most damage. Homeowners were advised to be wary of those trying to take advantage of the desperate situation, over-charging for tree removal and repairs.
A large pin oak fell on the home at Donaldson-Bannister Farm during the tornado, damaging the two front upstairs bedrooms and the chimney. Other trees fell through the windows of the dining room, plus there was damage to the barn. Owners Linda and David Chesnut repaired all the damage and replaced damaged magnolia trees.
The tornado’s path included what was then DeKalb College, today’s Georgia State University Dunwoody Campus. Eighty percent of the trees on campus were snapped or uprooted. Travis Weatherly, director of plant operations, seeing the damage for the first time the following morning, observed, “There are no words to describe the destruction.” There were fallen trees everywhere, broken windows, roof damage, and water inside buildings. The campus remained closed through the following weekend. (Dunwoody Crier, April 4, 2018, “Dunwoody Tornado April 9, 1998 “)
The Dunwoody Homeowner’s Association, Dunwoody Preservation Trust and Dunwoody Nature Center joined forces following the tornado with an initiative called “Replant the Dunwoody Forest.” More than 25,000 trees were planted around Dunwoody thanks to the effort.
Lemonade Days, Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s annual festival at Brook Run Park, began the next year with a children’s carnival and tours of rebuilt and rehabilitated homes.