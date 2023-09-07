Opinion: Too many dairies to name

Dairies played a major role in the economy of north DeKalb County from the 1930s up until the early 1950s. There are too many for me to name and describe in one article. Today I will focus on a few of the dairies that were in Chamblee and Doraville.
According to “A Century in North DeKalb,” compiled by the First Baptist Church of Chamblee in 1975, there were 33 dairies in Chamblee and 200 dairies in DeKalb County in 1939. DeKalb County was the largest producer of Grade A milk in the south and had more dairies than any other Georgia county.
David Chesnut, whose family lived in Doraville along where Chamblee Tucker Road meets I-85, recalls dairies near the family home. The W. O. Pierce and P. E. Pierce Dairies were located on both sides of North Peachtree Road, between North Shallowford Road and Peachtree Boulevard. Irvindale and Chatham Dairies were located across from the railroad tracks. David and Linda Chesnut later lived at the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm in Dunwoody.
Irvindale Dairy was also across from the railroad tracks in Chamblee. Owner P. E. Hyde started Irvindale Dairy in 1918 with six cows, delivering milk in single horse drawn wagons. Thirteen years later, Hyde had accumulated 33 acres for his dairy business. By 1931, Irvindale was considered “one of the most modern dairies in the entire south.”
Former Chamblee Mayor Dub Brown’s family owned a dairy farm. Brown shared his memories of living and working on the family dairy farm in an oral history recorded in October 1987 at DeKalb History Center. The family dairy was located on two properties along Buford Highway. Everyone in the family worked on the dairy farm including his two sisters and two brothers.
The B. F. Lyle Dairy was located on ten acres along Woodwin Road between Winters Chapel and Tilly Mill Roads. The dairy sold to customers in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Doraville, using their dairy truck to deliver buttermilk and butter.
The intersection of Buford Highway and Shallowford Road was once home to the I.O. Morton Dairy. The Morton Dairy was on 62 ½ acres with a large rock dairy barn, milk house, large feed room, and three family homes. In 1949 the farm was up for auction, advertised as being near Lawson General Hospital and the General Motors plant.
Another dairy was located on part of the land where the General Motors plant was built-the J. H. Maloney Dairy. John Harwell (Bud) Maloney delivered milk to families in Doraville and other nearby communities. He also operated an Amoco station in downtown Doraville.
As job opportunities increased with the construction of the General Motors plant and other industries, nearby communities shifted from the land of dairies into the land of new subdivisions.