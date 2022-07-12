Opinion: The ups and downs of being a pet parent

Once upon a time, we had two large dogs and a cat— Tinker, Banjo and Puddin’. Tinker died in 2014. When Banjo, our 14-year-old dog, died last year, that left Puddin’ in charge. The calico princess grazes on dry food and communicates her needs with loud meows — a small puddle of milk every morning, nonstop treats in my office, and a dab of wet food on-demand. Sure, she sleeps 18 hours a day, but when she’s awake, she’s a demanding little thing. We are well trained. My husband’s lap is her favorite spot in the early evening, and she sleeps by my side most nights.
She’s a joy, but we’ve always had dogs and cats, so we debated whether to adopt another dog. Given that we’re no longer spring chickens, we weren’t sure, but we missed Banjo. The one thing we knew was that we didn’t want a 60–70-pound dog nor did we want a teeny-tiny one.
When the urge struck, I found a five-year-old 25-pound dog online, one whose owner had died. Billed as a spaniel mix, she has long golden hair and is adorable. The rescue group told us she had nipped at a neighbor after the owner died, but they put it down to the poor thing being traumatized. Decision made, we brought her home on June 2 with the caveat that we could return her if she harassed Puddin’. The good news is she only wants to sniff the cat, and when Puddin’ has enough, she hisses and leaves the room.
Pippa is housebroken, crate trained, and good on a leash, and we thought she would be the perfect pet. What fools we were. Come to find out, she doesn’t like men, or perhaps it’s just tall men like my husband. Though she rode quietly in his lap in the car, she commenced growling, snarling, and nipping at him as soon as we got home. We took her behavior in stride, mainly because we have a friend whom we call the dog whisperer. She arrived on day two with training tips, a new collar, a clicker, you name it.
I joke that I have her on retainer. We chat most mornings about Pippa’s latest issues, like transforming into a raving maniac when she sees another dog. I am happy to report that I’ve almost convinced her that she’s not an attack dog, and she now refrains from lunging, growling and barking at other dogs on our walks.
Her nipping behavior is unpredictable. Though it’s much better than it was, she has earned the nickname Pippa the Nipper because of this habit — the hardest one to break. This is the one I wake up in the middle of the night worrying about. It is most often my husband who is the recipient of the nip preceded by a snarl, though occasionally she gets me too.
As if Pippa isn’t enough of a challenge, there’s more to the story. The day after we brought her home, we received a call about Puddin’s bloodwork. Our little girl has diabetes and now requires two insulin shots a day. The shots are nothing; it’s getting her to eat on a schedule that’s the problem. Picture a cartoon bubble over her head with the words, “Excuse me, you expect me to eat only twice a day, twelve hours apart? Have you lost your mind?”
Now, imagine me hunting her down and shoving dishes of wet food beneath her little pink nose. After fishing her out from beneath the king-size bed one too many times, we’ve finally learned to shut all the bedroom doors around mealtimes. Now, she waits for me at the top of the stairs where she takes a few bites before slinking into my office to crouch behind the easy chair. I follow, slide the food to her, and if I’m lucky, she eats most of it. As she heads to the door, I stop her and administer the shot. Perhaps a cat therapist can explain why this is her new pattern.
It's been an emotional roller-coaster—I’m encouraged one day and despondent the next. I remain sane because I have the dog whisperer and the Village Animal Clinic in Dunwoody Village. Because the staff there has taken care of our pets for twelve years, we were heartbroken when the corporation that owned them decided to close the location this year. Thankfully, Dr. Riva Wolkow, owner of Belle Isle Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs, came to the rescue. She added Village Animal Clinic to the family so that, once again, the clinic is locally owned and operated.
As Paul Harvey would say, “Now, you know the rest of the story.” Rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to ensure that Pippa, Puddin’, and their frazzled pet parents live happily after.
Award-winning author Kathy Manos Penn is a Sandy Springs resident. Find her cozy mysteries locally at The Enchanted Forest and on Amazon. Contact her at inkpenn119@gmail.com, and follow her on Facebook, www.facebook.com/KathyManosPennAuthor/.