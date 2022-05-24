Opinion: The truth is way out there

I crossed paths with a young gentleman carrying a bag of groceries in the parking lot of a local market recently.

He looked like any normal guy you’d run across anywhere, except for his T-shirt.

In big letters on the front: “Trump Won.”

Now, everyone, at one time or another loves to stir the pot a bit, and maybe that’s what this guy was all about. Maybe he wore the shirt to his job to get some attention. Failing that, then maybe a stroll down the dental hygiene aisle at Kroger would draw some stares.

If by chance he really was serious, then he is among an alarming multitude who subscribe to the biggest fantasy in my lifetime.

For the record – and you probably already know this – there have been 62 lawsuits filed in state and federal courts contesting the 2020 presidential election. All but one has been dismissed, declined or ruled ridiculous.

The only case that succeeded was in Pennsylvania where a judge sided with the Trump campaign’s argument that voters should not have been allowed three days after the election to provide proper identification in order to validate – or cure – their mail-in ballot.

Detractors place the number of votes cured at a “few,” but it was more than that. Election officials in Montgomery County, Pa., alone estimated the number there at just under 100.

Even if all those cured ballots were for Biden – and there’s no evidence they were – to argue that a corrupt curing process could have overturned Biden’s 81,600 vote margin in the state is ludicrous.

The point here is that the 2020 election was not stolen. There is no fact – not anywhere – to argue the contrary.

Americans can believe there is a border crisis. They can believe the government should do more to foster gas production in the United States. They can even believe that more care should be taken in addressing how elections are conducted. Those are not lies. Evidence exists to make a case for each argument.

But “Trump Won” is a lie.

I feel sorry for those who believe it.

Many times, I have voted for presidential candidates – Republican and Democrat – who have lost. It hurt some, but I got over it. The next day, I joined millions of others who resumed life in reality.

I thought about this very thing the other night while watching the lunar eclipse from my backyard. Fascinating stuff, seeing Earth’s curved shadow creep across the silver face of the moon.

It then occurred to me what sort of damage this could be doing to the Flat Earth Society. How could they reconcile it?

They would have to create an alternate reality to refute celestial evidence on display above an entire continent.

Their latest theory, it turns out, is that what we saw the night of May 15 was a mysterious “shadow object” that orbits the sun, and from time to time passes between the Earth and moon.

The smart play here would be for the Flat Earthers to file 62 lawsuits attesting to this so “shadow object” theory could be incorporated into the public school science curriculum.

Heck, print T-shirts.