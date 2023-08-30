Opinion: The rise and fall of train travel, The Roswell Railroad and other considerations

Railroads played a vital role as the United States expanded westward in the 19th century. The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad was the first railroad chartered in the United States, and 14 miles of track were opened in 1830. It operated under horsepower until the following year when an American-made steam locomotive was put into service. The South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company completed a 136 mile railroad in 1833, making it the longest steam railroad in the world. New railroads came quickly, almost haphazardly, most of which were short-distance passenger lines that were not profitable. They could not compete with canals and stagecoach operators, and some railroads were abandoned before they were completed. Railroads gradually proved their worth, however, and in 1869 the Intercontinental Railroad joining the east and west coasts of America was completed.
In Georgia, in response to anticipated competition from the South Carolina railroad, a group of Savannah businessmen established the Central Railroad and Canal Company which became the Central of Georgia Railway. After receiving a charter from the state Legislature in 1833, the company started construction in 1835, and a 190-mile line from Savannah to Macon was built.
The following years witnessed a frenzy of construction. The Georgia Railroad and Banking Company built a line from Augusta to Marthasville (later Atlanta) in 1845. In 1851, the Georgia state-owned Western and Atlantic Railroad connected Chattanooga with Terminus (also later Atlanta). By 1855, Georgia’s major cities and towns were linked by railroad.
After the Civil War, new railroads were built and existing lines were consolidated into larger systems. In 1892, Southern Railway was created by financier J. P. Morgan out of the financial ruin of two failed railroads. Southern became one of the leading systems in Georgia in the 20th century.
The golden age of railroading lasted from the 1880s to the 1920s when alternative modes of transportation eroded the railroads’ dominant position. Passenger service declined steadily beginning in 1920 due to the growing popularity of automobiles, which stimulated construction of new roads which facilitated the rise of truck freight hauling. Then came the airplane. In the 1960s and 1970s, railroad stations in many cities and towns were demolished or put to other uses.
Today in Georgia, rail freight is transported by two lines, CSX and Norfolk Southern. Passenger service is available on three Amtrack routes.
Roswell Railroad
The Roswell Railroad ran from south of Roswell to Chamblee. It was in operation from 1881 until 1921, independently at first. Beginning in 1894 the line was operated by the Southern Railway.
Roswell Railroad was one of many short-line railroads in north Georgia, and like most similar railroads, it suffered economic challenges which were amply covered by the Atlanta Constitution newspaper. According to Michael Hitt, author of the book “History of the Roswell Railroad,” 1994, the railroad was originally going to go from Roswell to Atlanta. Work stopped during the Civil War near Roswell Junction (now Chamblee). It began operations almost 28 years after the idea for a railroad was first put forward.
The railroad was narrow gauge (3 foot) which cost about one fourth the amount of a standard gauge line (4 foot, 9 inches) to build and operate. The narrow gauge tracks were broadened in 1903 to standard gauge. The line was 9.8 miles long and had a rolling stock consisting of one locomotive nicknamed Buck, one passenger/baggage car, two box cars, and four flat cars. One of its primary purposes was to support the work of the fabric mills of the Roswell Manufacturing Company which until then required five wagons and 10 mules to deliver its products to market. With the railroad, one wagon and two mules were sufficient.
In 1894 Southern Railway Company took over operation of the Roswell Rail line. This was also the first year the name Chamblee was used instead of Roswell Junction. The people living around Roswell Junction wanted to have their own post office. Postal officials would not grant the request because its postmark could be confused with Roswell’s. So, the town’s name was changed to Chamblee which is still used to this day.
In 1920 the Southern Company began efforts to discontinue the Roswell Railroad because it was a consistent money loser. Southern Company maintained that the increasing cost of operating a small line due to the development of a good road system and automobile and truck transportation had destroyed most of the line’s passenger and freight business. The line ceased service in 1921.
Today, only hardy explorers can find any traces of the old railroad, but it earned an important place in the history of north Fulton.