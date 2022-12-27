Opinion: The realizations that come with age

The big news from me in 2022 is that I’m getting old.
It’s bad enough that journalists fresh out of J-School at UGA have been calling me “Mr. Appen,” but now my oldest child, Phoebe, has started to call me “Hans” when she gets mad at me. If she grows any more like her mother in 2023 I’m in big trouble.
Said oldest child is also quick to point out the influx of gray hairs on my head and pat my big belly in mock concern.
“Wait, do you have grays in your beard, too?!”
I am officially out of touch and behind the times with the latest advancements in technology, and frankly, I give up. I never jumped on TikTok and I am not going to even try with BeReal. I’m sure the fact that I’m even mentioning these two social platforms, and not the platforms they have since moved on to, is causing some snickers amongst the whipper snappers in my office.
Speaking of, outside of dear June in our Classifieds department, I am now the most tenured employee on my own staff. How did that happen? This year, I hired someone for the first time whose birth year doesn’t begin with a 19. What?!
I am middle of the rung now when someone on staff needs help with a computer program, and I am rarely called upon to represent the “younger generation” in a meeting involving diversifying for an evolving media environment and younger readers.
Just tell me what to do and when to do it, folks.
Recently, I joined a group of about 15 of my uncles, male cousins, and husbands of female cousins for 48 hours in Vegas. We caught the IU/Arizona basketball game at the MGM and walked up and down the strip for hours. At about hour 30, I patted a few on the back, told them to have fun, and me and my sore hips made their way back to the hotel for a nap. I slept like a baby.
Lastly, it used to be that elderly neighbors would call me to help them lift something heavy or keep an eye on their house while they were out of town. Recently, my middle child, Leo, got the call instead.
Yep, I’m getting old.
The thing is, I’m more than OK with this stage in life, and I quite like it, actually.
While Mom and Dad inch closer to retirement and further away from Appen Media, I still have brother Carl on staff with me to continue the tradition of multiple Appen family members working – and coming to blows – in the company that bears their name. He is the ying to my yang at the office, and we do a good job of covering for each other. He’s got my back and I’ve got his.
At home, my favorite thing to do is spend time with my kids. We are neck deep in baseball, soccer, karate, piano, playdates, fishing – you name it, we’re doing it.
The highlight of my day is making my way to each child’s room for their bedtime story. Phoebe and I are on Book 6 of the Harry Potter series, Leo and I are on Book 3 of the Little House on the Prairie series, and youngest child, Annie, refuses to read anything other than Peppa Pig.
For me, I love to be outside and have my hands in the dirt. I recognize and enjoy moments in life I used to ignore, or take for granted. Blooming flowers, the art of and joy of building something with your own hands, the laughter of a child, a good sermon, good people and the gift of another day.
Life is good, and I am good with it.
So, from Alpharetta’s newest old geezer, I hope you have a wonderful New Year filled with good friends, good health and happy memories.
But first, get off my lawn.