Opinion: The Poetry of Moving Water

I went walking the other day along Amicalola Creek in Dawson County, and it was nice. You should do it too. It was the first time I’ve been walking like that in a while, and it made me realize I’ve missed it. Rediscovery can be good for the soul. It can.
Lately I’ve been doing something else again that I haven’t done in a long, long time. I’ve been sitting down with a pad of paper and a ballpoint pen and (are you ready for this?) rediscovering just how much fun it can be to writing poetry.
Yes, poetry.
But what, precisely, is poetry? I asked the Interweb for definition. Most all the sources agreed that poems are a highly developed and often sophisticated literary form that uses focused language and elements of rhythm to creatively express emotion or feeling.
Highly developed sophistication…focused…creative. Yep, that’s me.
All that notwithstanding, this poem writing thing turns out to be a remarkably effective way to crystallize thoughts and bring clarity to one’s mind.
It’s not like regular writing. Not at all. If I write some sort of “long form prose” (that’s writer talk for rambling on and on, kind of like I’m doing now) then I’ve got lots of words to play with and can pretty much go wherever I want to, at least until the laptop’s battery dies or Carl over at the paper sends me a note and says that, no, there really isn’t space to run a 26,000-word column on the subtle beauty of such-and-such a waterfall.
With a poem, on the other hand, you’ve got fewer words to work with, and so every one really counts. You’ve got to choose them carefully. You’ve got to choose lots of things carefully in life, of course, and I suppose it’s possible that word choice when writing poems is good practice for the bigger choices that sometimes come along.
And if you really get carried away with the whole poetry thing, you can even self-impose various limits that focus you even more. You could, for example, tell yourself that you’re gonna write a “haiku,” a kind of poem written in three phrases with a total of 17 syllables. Just 17.
We poet types know about these things. Aren’t you impressed?
Let me tell you, that’s not a lot of syllables. With only 17 to play with, things like rhyme and meter and all that just sort of go out the window. What’s left is essence, essential meaning, the real and true heart of what you’re trying to say.
“But that’s still too easy,” she says. “Want a real challenge? Try doing it in six words.”
Six words? Only six?
“Yes,” she says. “And those six words must tell a story.”
The six-word story, she tells me, is a real thing. I am intrigued.
“Tell me more,” I say. “Give me an example.”
“OK,” she says.
She pauses then, and turns her eyes away, considering, composing. Then at last she looks at me again and says, her voice a little softer, “I find myself finding myself again.”
“Like that,” she says after a moment. “Six words.”
And now I’m walking beside Amicalola Creek. It’s early November. Delayed Harvest trout season has begun. The Ami, as they call it, is a good Delayed Harvest stream, a nice place to fish, and I’ve ended up at the access point near the Georgia 53 bridge – ostensibly to check out the water for a future edition of this column.
I make my way to the creekside trail. If I turn right, I’ll follow the flow upstream, walking along water that I’ve fished so many times before.
But I turn left instead. I follow the boardwalk downstream, away from what is so familiar, away from those waters I fished for so many years. I pass under the Highway 53 bridge, moving now beyond the road that brought me here.
I keep going. The creek grows more excited, more animated, gathering intensity –
I stop and listen. I listen to the poetry of moving water, the free verse of rapids, the haiku of riffles, and the six-word stories of each little splashing cascade.
Again, I hear in my mind’s ear her voice.
“I find myself finding myself again.”
I sit down on a rock. The music of the creek embraces me, and I listen.