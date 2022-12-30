Opinion: The Nix Family

Some early Nix family settlers, like some other pioneers, came to Georgia from Europe via the Carolinas beginning in the 18th century. By 1840 there were 48 Nix families living in Georgia, about 35 percent of all Nixs in the USA according to Ancestry.com. In this column, I will highlight a few noteworthy north Georgia pioneers.
Charles William “Charlie” Nix (1836-1927) was a colorful character. He joined the Confederate army when he was 25 and served with General Jeb Stuart’s calvary. He fought in Antietam, Gettysburg and Chancellorsville, which was the bloodiest battle of the Civil War up until then and famous as the battle where General Stonewall Jackson was mortally wounded by his own troops.
Charlie was born in Cherokee County, married Susan Caroline Bates (1840–1907) and had eight children and 27 grandchildren. At the time of his 90th birthday in 1926, celebrated with a cake with 90 candles, the Atlanta Constitution said he was one of the oldest people in Georgia and one of the earliest subscribers to the newspaper.
“In the early days he rode four miles every day on horseback to get his paper,” the newspaper reported. He is buried in Providence Baptist Church in Alpharetta along with two dozen other Nix family members.
Many local Nix families are descended from Matthias Bates (1802-1883), whose daughter married Charlie Nix. Matthias and his son Russell started a trading post in Cherokee County at the intersection of Batesville Road and Sugar Pike Road. Charlie’s sons Walter Scott Nix Sr. (1873-1956) and John Russell Nix (1871-1939) bought 140 acres from their uncle Russell. They opened a general store which contained the Batesville Post Office. Walter became storekeeper and postmaster. Walter and his brother turned the property into a trade and service center with a blacksmith shop, grist mill, cotton gin, sawmill, guano distributorship and potato curing house. Nearby, the Big Springs School and the Big Springs Methodist Church were built.
Dr Harold Lyle Nix (1920-2003), son of Walter Scott Nix, was raised in Batesville and became a distinguished professor of sociology at the University of Georgia. He focused on developing alternatives to the rapidly disintegrating rural economy. Among his many accomplishments was a book he wrote for his family in 2000 titled “Moments to Remember” in which he recalls growing up in Batesville. In poignant terms he explains that the rural South at the time “was made up of a gridwork of small trade and service centers about four miles, or a ‘team-haul’ apart” so a farmer could walk a mule to a cotton gin, store, school or church in a half a day. Batesville was such a center in the late 1800s.
The area underwent dramatic changes in the early and mid-20th century. The automobile, tractor, paved roads, the boll weevil and two world wars changed the South forever. Some of the rural service centers continued to prosper, others declined or disappeared. Batesville officially disappeared on Dec. 12, 1992, when the last remaining structure in town, the old Walter Scott Nix, Sr. home, was put to the torch as a county fire training exercise. Today Batesville is just the crossroads where Batesville Road and Sugar Pike Road intersect. One structure, the abandoned potato curing house, still stands.
Brothers Jody and Jason Nix, great grandsons of Walter Scott Nix, operate Big Spring Farms Pumpkin Patch on Sugar Pike Road next to the intersection. The attraction is open on weekends in October and provides opportunities for families to experience rural life as it once was, including demonstrations by an old Model 0 Frick sawmill.
An early Nix residence in Milton is a City of Milton Historic Site. Built circa 1896 on Birmingham Road, the house was owned by William Henry Nix (1886-1953) and Clara Maddox Nix, daughter of Dr. Cicero Cincinnatus, a prominent doctor in Alpharetta. Today the home is owned by Jim Bell who in order to preserve the land has created a certified natural burial ground, Milton Fields, adjacent to the house.
Nix Road, one of Milton’s prized dirt roads, connects Birmingham Highway with Freemanville Road. Several generations of Nix families lived there according to Sonja Holcombe whose parents, Obed Farrell Holcombe (1911-1994) and Mary Sue Nix Holcombe Rigby (born 1933), lived on the corner of Nix Road and Birmingham Highway in a house that still stands. Sonja’s grandparents John Leonard Nix (1884-1963) and Oscar Adena Nix (1907-1992) also lived in the house but moved away in 1930. Sonja’s great grandparents John Leonard Nix (1884-1963) and Oscar Adena Nix (1907-1992) lived in a house on a hill overlooking Nix Road, so it is understandable how the road got its name.