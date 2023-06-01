Opinion: The Medlock family is six generations strong

When one approaches the Chattahoochee River going south on Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, the last house on the right is the home of Mildred (nearly everyone calls her Millie) Moore. The house sits on the banks of the river, next to a beautiful historic red barn and close to a once-white rectangular building with its own history. I have known Millie since I wrote the book “Barns of Old Milton County” 12 years ago. Her red barn slice of history is the first picture in the book. It is a pleasure for me to revisit the property and to write about Millie and her fascinating family.
The first Medlock in North Fulton County was Isham Medlock (1777-1852), who came to this area in 1818 from South Carolina. Millie’s grandfather William Oliver Medlock (1866-1934) was a descendant who built the original house, barn and various long-gone outbuildings and the rectangular building that remains on Millie’s property. He and his wife Louella-Hamilton Medlock (1867-1938) raised eight children on their 9- acre cotton and wheat farm. William Oliver’s father Robert Medlock Sr. (1832-1919) was born in Gwinnett County, and his wife Selma McDonald Medlock (1896-1974) was from Jefferson. All the generations had multiple children, so the Medlock’s have deep roots in this area.
Unfortunately, the original house on Millie’s property burned to the ground in 1913. The Atlanta Constitution reported that the fire started in the stove flue, and that only a piano and a few minor items were saved. Mr. Medlock was out on the farm at the time of the fire.
In 1886, William Oliver established a ferry service to carry farmers and their wagons across the Chattahoochee. His customers took produce and livestock from their farms in north Georgia to Atlanta to sell in exchange for “store-bought” clothing, kitchen utensils, tools and other household items. Travelers often spent the night near the barn in the rectangular building which served as a general store and bunkhouse.
In 1891 William Oliver upgraded his ferry service by building the first steel bridge across the Chattahoochee on his property. He charged 25 cents for a wagon, five cents per person and a penny a head for livestock. Five years later he sold the bridge to Milton and Gwinnett counties. The steel bridge was replaced by a concrete span in 1958 when Medlock Bridge Road was realigned and paved. The road was widened to four lanes in 1993.
Milly’s parents were William Oliver’s son Robert David Medlock (1888-1948) and his wife Selma McDonald Medlock (1896-1974). Robert served as a wagoner in the 118 Field Artillery in World War 1. He was a postman for many years and was beloved by the people he served. When people did not have money for a stamp, Robert provided one and when they could not get to town, he delivered their groceries. When Robert died the officiating minister of the Warsaw Church said he had never seen so many people attend a funeral.
Miss Maude Brown lived with her mother in the store for many years. Miss Maude ran the store when Millie was a young girl. Millie remembers that Miss Maude sold candy and vegetables to local residents and overnight travelers. She paid rent to Millie’s father and moved away several years after his death.
Millie had an identical twin sister, Selma Cheeley, and two older sisters, Sara and Annette, all deceased. The four girls were raised on the farm. They attended Warsaw School, one of five schools built in North Fulton in the 1920s and 1930s. Situated near the intersection of State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads, the brick building currently is used as an office building
Selma, like Millie, was active in the community. She served on the local school board and was twice president of the Buford Women’s Club and was president of the local garden club.
Millie attended Georgia State College majoring in business. She was employed by Gulf Oil Corporation in Atlanta. In 1959, Millie married Davis Moore of Decatur (1927-1992). They raised two daughters Tricia Crawford and Marian Osborne, both of whom live close by. Davis was one of the top salesmen for Johnson & Johnson Co. for 20 years covering 10 states.
Millie says growing up on the farm was a wonderful life. She remembers riding horses and ponies to Duluth and Norcross where they knew “most everyone.” The family entertained a lot of visitors and hosted McDonald family reunions attended by more than 100 people.
“Everyone brought home cooked dishes, so there was no store-bought food served at the reunions,” says Millie. An old basketball hoop saw a lot of use and still adorns the barn.
The Medlock’s were true pioneers. Roads, schools, neighborhoods, businesses and parks carry the Medlock name, keeping it alive and current.