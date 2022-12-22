Opinion: The Lost Community: Stono, Georgia

About this column: Milton, and its surrounding North Fulton County, has a fascinating history. In Preserving the Past, Appen columnist Bob Meyers explores how great stories abound from people who came before us and that what they accomplished prepared the way for our generation. Make sure to read other installments from the series like A judge in cowboy boots and How an ice cream factory became a wedding venue.

Stono was a small community in Fulton County but not a town with its own government. It appeared on maps in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and it had a post office. All traces of it are gone today, and few people are aware of its existence, where it was or how it got its name. Thanks to the diligent research of Ed Malowney and Fred Shirley, those questions can be answered. In simplest terms, Stono was a group of homesteads centered around the farm of James Wright Shirley and his siblings where Lake Windward in Alpharetta is today. End-to-end, Stono stretched from Ocee to Untion Hill Church and cemetery.

Ed Malowney is President of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society. He retired after working for several large companies in the field of human resources. Since retiring, he has devoted his efforts to the study of local history and genealogy. The examination of historic post offices in this area is one of many projects he is working on.

Fred Shirley (1935-2017) was born and raised on farms in Alpharetta. He was a U.S. Navy combat helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. Although always a farm boy at heart, Freddy was also a serious student of his family’s history and wrote a book on the subject.

Stono is a town in South Carolina on the Stono River about 20 miles from Charleston. It has figured in several battles. In September 1739, Stono was the site of the largest slave uprising in the British colonies. A group of Angolan slaves killed more than 20 white people as the abused slaves sought freedom by escaping 150 miles to Florida. The Spanish governor in Florida promised freedom to any slaves who could make their way there. The American plantation owners called in the militia, and the rebellion was quickly quelled and some 40 slaves were killed.

Stono was the scene of a struggle during the Revolutionary War, the Battle of Stono Ferry in June 1779. In February 1780, British forces laid siege to Charleston. They wanted to use the city as a base for operations in the South. In May, the Americans with 7,000 troops were forced to surrender the city.

Stono appeared again in The War of 1812, which pitted the United States against Great Britain. Freddy Shirley’s great, great-grandfather Benjamin Emaziah Shirley and family moved from South Carolina and bought 200-plus acres in Fulton County circa 1846. The property reminded him, according to Freddy, of “the site of the battle of Stono Crossing of the War of 1812.” It is thought that his uncle Benjamin and his father John had fought in the battle. “Benjamin was to name his newly purchased property, Stono,” says Freddy. It was located about a mile away from what would one day be the home of his grandson James Wright Shirley.

The post office in Stono was in a large building a few yards from the home of James Wright Shirley. The building housed a post office, store and grain mill for flour and corn meal. A short distance down the hill from the store was a giant barn. Ed Malowney has uncovered documents that show that the first postmaster in Stono was James M. Dodds who assumed the post in October 1899. On his application to the U.S. Postal Service, Dodds named the post office Clio, after the Greek muse of history; however, a local postal official changed the name on the application to Stono. Ten years later, James Wright Shirley became the postmaster, presumably because he owned the post office. James Wright Shirley was a successful farmer with five tenant farmers on his land and was a prosperous merchant with stores in Stono, Ocee and Alpharetta.

Bob is director emeritus of the Milton Historical Society and a Member of the City of Alpharetta Historic Preservation Commission. You can email him at bobmey@bellsouth.net.