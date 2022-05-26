Opinion: The Lord Banjo Scholarship Program for Camp Flashback

During the years that Lord Banjo the Royal Pooch visited Camp Flashback, he brought joy to untold numbers of children. He was a sweet gentle boy who wanted nothing more than to lay among a group of campers and get hugs and belly rubs — especially belly rubs.

Attired in his royal purple robe, he listened patiently as the children took turns reading from his book. Lord Banjo and I arrived with a selection of crowns, robes and scarves for the campers to wear when they stood to read. They drew straws — paper dog bones with numbers — for a chance to read.

Interestingly, they were all eager to read and disappointed when they didn’t have a winning number, but once the select few were chosen, the remaining campers paid scant attention to the readers. They were more interested in getting close to my lovable dog than they were in hearing his story.

When Banjo crossed the rainbow bridge last year, my husband and I were overwhelmed when David and Patti Smith set up a scholarship fund in Lord Banjo’s name. The Smiths, who live in California, are big-hearted dog lovers who have rescued numerous dogs and typically care for 3-5 at a time. David is a high-school friend of my husband’s and has visited us often through the years. Picture him walking Banjo and getting down on the floor to play with him. Picture Banjo deciding to sleep in the guest room With David instead of upstairs with us. You get the idea.

Camp Flashback provides an opportunity for children to practice teamwork and skill development in a healthy environment, and that experience helps them to enhance their social skills and grow self-confidence. This year, because of the Smiths’ generosity, a week of summer camp has been funded for a child who would otherwise be unable to attend.

What if the Smiths’ idea was the beginning of something bigger? What if other less fortunate children were able to attend a week of camp? The Dunwoody Preservation Trust (DPT) believes that financial constraints shouldn’t prevent children from having this valuable experience, but they can’t remove those impediments without your help.

If you or someone you know would like to contribute to the Lord Banjo Scholarship, please contact Jim Walker, Educational Programming Director for DPT, via email jimwalker@dunwoodypt.org or phone 770-668-0401.

Now in its fifth year, Camp Flashback is nestled on the grounds of the Donald-Bannister Farm in the heart of Dunwoody and is staffed by loving, licensed educators with a low kid-to-staff ratio of just 8-to-1. They are now hiring additional camp counselors. For more information, please contact Jim Walker jimwalker@dunwoodypt.org.

Offered for kids ages 7–12, camp begins June 13 and runs weekly through July 18. This is a camp designed for plain old-fashioned fun. Kids get to hand-churn butter and ice cream, milk and feed goats, groom a pony, make and play board games, plant herbs and sunflowers, learn to weave and sew, go on scavenger hunts, and run through the pasture!

Personally, I think they need a week for adults. Except, of course, we’d find it difficult to give up our cell phones and computers. Perhaps summer camp for adults isn’t in the cards, but with your help, funding a week of camp for several financially disadvantaged children just might be. I can see Lord Banjo looking down and smiling, can’t you?