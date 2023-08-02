Opinion: The link between silk, cotton, Georgia land auction and the Civil War

When European settlers came to Georgia, some thought that planting mulberry trees, which are home to silkworms, would be the road to riches. Silkworms would provide the fiber to make silk cloth which was highly prized by the European upper classes. In 1734, a group of persecuted German-speaking Protestants from Salzburg, Austria, founded the town of Ebenezer about 25 miles northwest of Savannah. After a decade, the residents began producing high-quality silk from the mulberry trees they had planted.
The Revolutionary War ended production completely in 1779. It did not recover after the war, and cotton replaced silk production. Cotton was easier to grow and was more profitable than silk. Along the Georgia coast, around 1785, growers began importing long staple Sea Island cotton seed from the West Indies.
Farmers in North Fulton began growing a different type of cotton as well. Lynn Tinley, a board member of the Milton Historical Society with a PhD from Emory University in American Studies with an emphasis on textiles says, “short staple Upland cotton fibers are lower quality than Sea Island cotton fibers, but the plant produces higher yields. It is well suited to the climate in North Fulton.”
Seeds are particularly difficult to remove from short staple cotton. (Staple refers to the length of fibers.) The rapid expansion of short staple cotton production in this part of Georgia was made possible by the perfection of the cotton gin which Eli Whitney patented in 1794. According to the National Archives, Whitney’s idea was based on earlier gins and on ideas from others. Whitney thought he would become rich by making and installing gins throughout Georgia and the South, charging farmers a fee for doing the ginning for them. Farmers revolted, and Whitney’s dream of great wealth did not come true.
Upland cotton is well suited for basic products such as canvas and denim jeans. It is low maintenance, soft and strong. Ninety-five percent of the cotton grown in the U.S. is short staple. As staple length increases, cotton becomes softer and silkier and is ideal for sheets and towels.
Unlike the plantation system on the coast, cotton production in this area was linked to the 19th century land lotteries, notes Lynn Tinley. There were a few large landowners in this area. Most, however, grew cotton on portions of 40- to 100-acre lots obtained directly or indirectly through the land lotteries. As subsistence farmers, they kept a portion of their cotton for personal use. The remainder was a cash crop which they had ginned and then sold.
Two of the most notable cotton growers in North Fulton were John B. Broadwell (1855-1953) and Joel Jackson Rucker (1880-1960). Broadwell was a breeder of cotton plants. By using only the seeds from his best plants he was able to produce three bales of cotton per acre while the average was one or two. His Broadwell Double-Jointed Cotton Seed was very well known throughout the cotton belt.
J.J. Rucker, brother of professional baseball star Nap Rucker, founded the Rucker Cotton Seed Company circa 1911. He actively promoted his Rucker Select No. 1 seed in newspapers throughout Georgia. In 1930, he built a cotton gin in Crabapple which remained open until the 1950s. In a testimonial ad in the Atlanta Semi-Weekly Journal in 1918, the Roswell Manufacturing Company said it always paid a premium for Rucker cotton and in turn received a premium for its goods in local and foreign markets.
The Roswell Manufacturing Company played an important role in the history of cotton. Lynn Tinley has done extensive research on the company and its relationship with local farmers. She will present a public presentation on the local cotton industry sponsored by the Milton Historical Society in November at the Milton Library.
Roswell King first arrived in North Georgia in 1830. He was on the board of the Darien Bank and came to the area to scout out a new branch location. He knew the cotton industry, having overseen cotton plantations and been a cotton agent in Darien, and he believed Vickery Creek would provide the perfect water supply to power a cotton manufacturing company. Together with some prominent Darien families, he founded the town of Roswell in 1839. In that year he and his son Barrington established the Roswell Manufacturing Company with a cotton mill and adjacent mill village to house its workers. The factory spun ginned cotton into coarse yarn and then wove some of it into coarse cotton cloth. He later built another cotton mill and converted a sawmill into a wool mill. During the Civil War, the factory sold cloth to the Confederate government for army uniforms. The mills were largely destroyed during the Civil War. Some of the mills were rebuilt and remained in operation until the 1970s.
You can contact Lynn Tinley at lynntinley38@gmail.com.