Opinion: The lifespan of history and the lessons lost

I came across a nice piece of writing the other day.

Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of Ladders website, wrote a piece, “Once in a Lifetime,” in which he proposed that the United States faces a monumental crisis every 80 years.

He observed that in 1781, 1861, 1941 and again in 2021, this country has had to reshape itself to forge a new social and economic path to the future.

It is no coincidence, he wrote, that the average human life is about 80 years. These major upheavals surface as the final eyewitnesses to the last crisis are buried – the limit of personal memory.

“We bury wisdom in its grave, only to retrace the path to its errors.”

That’s a good line.

It explains much of what’s going on in America today.

Most astounding to me are neo-Nazis parading openly on the same soil where, 80 years earlier, my father, the fathers of nearly all the kids I grew up with, and three of my uncles shipped overseas to fight tyranny in its most evil incarnation.

Even a decade after the war, when I was a kid, the extremist displays we see today would never have happened. There was no audience for them.

In today’s polarized society, it is remarkable how both ends of the political spectrum siphon blood spilled for this country to nourish their own agendas – less regulation, higher wages, smaller houses, bigger cars.

Sometimes, when I see at old, scratchy newsreels from the 1920s, I study the people walking down city streets in their suits and porkpie hats. I wonder what they are thinking about. Maybe they’re musing over a Will Rogers column poking fun at Calvin Coolidge, or how Black Gold won the Kentucky Derby. Maybe they are chatting with a friend about the new Buster Keaton movie (never mentioning that he performed all his own mindboggling stunts without computer generated imagery).

Whatever it was the were talking about, most has been lost to history, topics we’ll probably never discuss again.

One final note about the lifespan of memory and its blue-collar relationship with history. It’s personal, but it helps illustrate how fickle the relationship can be.

During my childhood, my dad would often say, “I like old Joe,” whenever my little brother, Joseph, did something praiseworthy, like bringing home a good report card.

It was years later he told me where he came up with the expression.

He picked it up from Harry Truman.

During Truman’s 1948 campaign, a reporter asked the president his thoughts on Soviet Premier Stalin whom he’d met at the Potsdam Conference in 1945. This was a good 12 years after Stalin had organized a mass starvation in Ukraine that led to the deaths of more than 3 million peasants.

“I like old Joe,” Truman told the reporter. “He is a decent fellow. But Joe is a prisoner of the Politburo.”

You won’t find that quote in any history book. Before Google, you’d have had to scour library basement archives to unearth it.

Yet, my dad remembered it from when it happened. He might have read it in a newspaper or heard it on a radio news broadcast.

It stuck with him, and it died with him – except for my remembering it.

The quote is all but forgotten now.

If no one reads this column – which is pretty likely – then, in a few years, it will be as though Truman’s expression of fondness for one of history’s greatest monsters will never have been uttered.