Opinion: The last time

Hello friends. It’s been a while.

It’s been a tough go the last few months. I lost the love of my life, my bride of almost 50 years, a few weeks ago. The shock was a physical blow that sent me reeling.

For a while, I just existed, stunned, numb. Time passed but stood still. During the day, friends and family took care of me, and I cried. At night, alone in the dark, I cried more. Where do all of the tears come from?

After a time, the raw edge of anguish began to soften a little bit.

And so today I decide to attempt a baby step toward returning to life. I decide that I will go for a hike.

Half-heartedly, I pick a spot. Absently, I lace up by old hiking shoes, which I realize are showing their age.

Then, as I’ve done before every hike for as long as I can remember, I stand up and turn to let Ann know that I am leaving and to make sure that it is okay to go.

Wait. I guess I can’t do that anymore.

When did I do that last? When was the last time I asked her if it was still OK to head out?

I don’t remember. I just don’t, though I want to more than anything. But I do remember that whenever I asked, she always said yes.

Annie never was much of a fan of the serious outdoors, preferring the comforts of air conditioning, though she would indulge me sometimes anyway. Early on, while we were courting, she would flyfish with me, and she was actually a better caster than I will ever be. Once we became engaged, however, her interest in flyfishing seemed to taper off a little. One day I mentioned that to her wise and all-knowing grandmother, who looked at me over the top of her reading glasses and said, “Grandson, she caught the fish she wanted to catch!”

On our honeymoon, Annie went along cheerfully when I suggested that we visit a nearby federal fish hatchery. She said yes, and we did. For years afterward, she would tell folks that she was probably the only bride in the entire world who visited a fish hatchery on her honeymoon. She held my hand as we explored, and we had fun, maybe because fish hatcheries are such cool places but mostly, I suspect, just because we were together.

She especially loved to tell the story of a long-ago December weekend when we went wintertime camping on Cumberland Island.

“Can I go camping on Cumberland Island?” I had asked a few months before.

“Sure,” she said. “But it’ll be winter, you know.”

“That’s okay,” I said. “You come, too, to keep me warm.”

“Okay!” she said.

So I went, because she said yes, and she went too.

It was raining when we got there. Wanting to impress my new bride with my consummate outdoor skills and my ability to erect a shelter in the storm, I was determined to set up the tent by myself. I tried, too, for almost an hour. But I was not successful, mostly because it was a mean and strong-willed tent. Finally, in desperation, Ann pretty much told me to let her do it instead. Which she did, in about 10 minutes, with no trouble at all.

She never quite let me live that one down.

Through the long arc of our life together, that “mind-if-I-go?” question was always step one of every adventure. It was almost a ritual, and she always said yes.

“Mind if I go?” I’d ask.

“Not at all,” she would say. “Will you be back for supper?”

“I will,” I’d reply.

“Call me when you’re on the way home,” she would say.

Later, when I’d pull back into the driveway, the light would be on. I’d go inside and get cleaned up, and sometimes we’d go out for pizza, which she especially loved, and we’d tell each other about the adventures of the day, talking for hours and then holding hands as we eventually walked back to the car.

Time really does fly, doesn’t it?

Then came that day a few weeks ago when she was the one who set out on an adventure. I was with her, holding her hand, when she crossed the threshold and her adventure began.

Our last conversation, a few days earlier, had been gentle.

“I love you, Annie,” I said.

“I love you too,” she replied.

What would I have done if she had asked me if she could go? What if she had asked me if she could go exploring for a while, wandering a new path, looking to see what was around the next bend in the trail?

I would have been selfish and said no. Don’t go, I would have said. Stay here. With me.

But Annie always said yes. Sometimes “yes” is all there is to say. But oh, I miss her so.

So now I open the front door – our front door, my front door – and walk down the steps and get into the truck. I drive to the trail, and after a while I arrive. My hiking stick is on the seat by me, and I take hold of it as I step down from the truck and my feet hit the ground.

I am glad I have the hiking stick in my hand, for it will steady me if I start to fall.